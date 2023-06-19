Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology of Canada will support the green transformation of the aerospace industry

PARIS, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $350 million to support Canada's new Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology (INSAT) aimed at accelerating the green industrial transformation of the aerospace industry.

This investment, via the Strategic Innovation Fund, will establish a pan-Canadian, industry-led aerospace network focused on funding collaborative research and development projects with companies of all sizes across the Canadian supply chain, from coast to coast to coast. Projects will focus on four key technology areas: hybrid and alternative propulsion; aircraft architecture and systems integration; transition to alternative fuels; and aircraft support infrastructure and operations.

Today's announcement is in direct response to the main recommendation stemming from consultations led by the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada involving over 450 industry representatives and other stakeholders nationwide.

The aerospace industry is one of the most innovative and export-driven sectors in Canada, contributing close to $27 billion and more than 210,000 jobs to the economy.

In partnership with the aerospace industry and in line with Canada's Aviation Climate Action Plan, the federal government is committed to taking concrete action that will foster innovation, bolster competitiveness and position Canada as a global leader in sustainable aviation.

"Our government is committed to making Canada a leader and a strategic partner of choice when it comes to sustainable aviation. Today's $350 million investment to support the Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology will help drive and accelerate the green industrial transformation of Canada's aerospace industry, generating high-value jobs while strengthening supply chains and supporting the transition to a net-zero economy."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"With the Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology of Canada, or INSAT, we are excited to develop a pan-Canadian ecosystem to position Canada as a global leader in sustainable aviation. Our mission is to coordinate and accelerate the development of sustainable aviation technologies in Canada—technologies in our products and services, for our OEMs, SMEs, airlines and airports, and in conjunction with adjacent sectors such as Transportation, Energy, and IT. INSAT is a key vehicle to strengthening Canada's aerospace sector by supporting this cross-industry collaboration, IP generation, and talent development. Join us in launching this next chapter of a great Canadian aviation legacy."

– Walter Di Bartolomeo, Interim Chairman of the Board, Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology of Canada

"We are pleased to see industry and the government coming together with a vision to position Canada as the global leader in aerospace innovation. This new ecosystem will be the catalyst for critical aerospace innovation, propelling the industry forward toward sustainable aviation and ensuring a global leadership position for Canada. INSAT has the potential to take on initiatives identified in the Gateway to Global Leadership report following consultations with more than 450 industry representatives. This announcement is the first step toward a comprehensive aerospace ecosystem."

– Mike Mueller, President and CEO, Aerospace Industries Association of Canada

The announcement of $350 million for INSAT includes the $49 million announced in 2019 for aerospace innovation and goes beyond it to drive industry innovation and secure a global leadership position for Canada in sustainable aviation.

for INSAT includes the announced in 2019 for aerospace innovation and goes beyond it to drive industry innovation and secure a global leadership position for in sustainable aviation. In 2022, Canada's aerospace industry contributed over 210,000 jobs to the Canadian economy.

aerospace industry contributed over 210,000 jobs to the Canadian economy. The Canadian aerospace manufacturing industry exported close to $18.7 billion in products in 2022.

in products in 2022. The global aviation sector accounts for 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Globally, commercial aircraft emissions could triple by 2050, given the projected growth of passenger air travel and freight.

In fall 2022, the Minister of Transport released Canada's Aviation Climate Action Plan 2022–2030, which lays out a strategy for achieving net zero by 2050. One of the planned actions is the development and adoption of new green aerospace technologies.

Aviation Climate Action Plan 2022–2030, which lays out a strategy for achieving net zero by 2050. One of the planned actions is the development and adoption of new green aerospace technologies. The Strategic Innovation Fund supports large-scale, transformative and collaborative projects that help position Canada to prosper in the global knowledge-based economy.

