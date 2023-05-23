SYDNEY, NS, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, the Honourable Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health and MLA for Cape Breton East, on behalf of Karla MacFarlane, Minister of Community Services, and Amanda McDougall, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality announced $5 million in funding for Cape Breton, one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) city stream.

As part of its investment plan for the Major Cities Stream, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has approved the New Dawn - Harm Reduction Supportive Housing project in Sydney, which will provide 24 affordable homes for those at risk of homelessness, including women and children. The Government of Nova Scotia will be investing approximately $1.5 million in annual operating funding once the project opens.

In addition to this investment, federal representatives announced an additional $10.3 million through the first and second rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative Projects Stream to build 45 affordable homes in Sydney, Potlotek First Nation, Eskasoni First Nation, and Wagmatcook First Nation. In total, more than $15 million in federal funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative was announced that will create 70 new, permanent and deeply affordable homes across Cape Breton.

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream. This investment is expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly creating new affordable homes for people who need them most, right across Canada, including right here in Cape Breton. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing, the Government of Canada is improving the quality of life for Canadians, particularly our most vulnerable. This is one of the many ways the National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This investment will continue to help Canadians access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs, while also creating jobs for the local economy, here in Cape Breton. Our government remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions to housing both in Cape Breton and across Canada.'' – Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Cape Breton and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

"I am pleased that we can be a part of not only another Rapid Housing Initiative, but one that will provide wraparound supports that will help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness with the services they need. This project shows how different levels of government, and different departments, are coming together with our community partners to create innovative solutions that support our province's most vulnerable." – The Honourable Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, and MLA for Cape Breton East, on behalf of Karla MacFarlane, Minister of Community Services

"Our community will benefit greatly from this investment in affordable housing. By working together with local partners and other levels of government, we are taking action to improve housing conditions for our most vulnerable residents." – Amanda McDougall, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Appendix:

Projects receiving funding under RHI 1.0 and 2.0 include:

Project Municipality # of units Wagmatook Emergency Housing Project Wagmatook 15 Ainsley Street Project Sydney 5 5 Bedroom Indigenous Housing Project Eskasoni 5 10 Bedroom Indigenous Housing Project Eskasoni 10 Potlotek Indigenous Housing Project 105 Mile Post 10 Bear River First Nation Housing Project Digby 5

