WINNIPEG, MB, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North and Scott Gillingham, Mayor for the City of Winnipeg announced over $11.6 million in funding for Winnipeg, one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) city stream. This investment is set to help create 57 new affordable units within Winnipeg.

As part of its Investment Plan for the Cities Stream, the City of Winnipeg allocated the funding to the following four projects:

Spence Neighbourhood Association: 6 units of transitional housing for youth experiencing homelessness

Manitoba Metis Federation: 14 units for Indigenous women and children

Wahbung Abinoonjiaag: 26 units for Indigenous women and children

University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation (UWCRC) 2.0: 11 units for women and children who have experienced gender-based violence

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream. This investment is expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable housing units for people who need them most, right across Canada, including right here in Winnipeg. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, the Government of Canada is continuing to deliver meaningful results for Canadians. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Homelessness is a reality for too many people in Winnipeg, and we are working to ensure everyone in our community has a safe place to call home, while also creating jobs for the local economy. This investment through the Rapid Housing Initiative will help our most vulnerable citizens and will make a difference in the ongoing work to end homelessness and ensure housing affordability in Manitoba and across the country." – Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"This investment will continue to help Canadians access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs, while also creating jobs for the local economy. Our government remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions to housing both in Manitoba and across Canada." – Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"Creating new housing opportunities for our most vulnerable citizens is a top priority, and this partnership continues to deliver results. This round of the RHI is not only funding 57 new housing units across four projects, but it's helping us build a pipeline of several other interested applicants we can work with to explore future opportunities for support."– Scott Gillingham, Mayor for the City of Winnipeg

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

For security reasons, addresses are not made public for shelters.

To find out more, visit RHI3 and eligibility criteria .

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

