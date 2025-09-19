OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - There is a horrifying rise in hate crimes in our communities, and Canada will not tolerate anyone being made to feel afraid because of who they are, how they worship, or where they gather. Rising antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia and transphobia have left too many people feeling unsafe in their own communities.

To address this rise in hate, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Honourable Sean Fraser, today introduced the Combatting Hate Act. The legislation would amend the Criminal Code to:

Make it a crime to intimidate and obstruct people from accessing places of worship, as well as schools, community centres and other places primarily used by an identifiable group;

Make hate motivated crime a specific offence, ensuring such conduct is more clearly denounced and that offenders are held accountable; and

Make it a crime to wilfully promote hatred against an identifiable group by displaying certain terrorism or hate symbols in public.

The proposed changes respect Canadians' Charter freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, and would not unreasonably impact the freedom to protest, or voice concerns peacefully. It targets criminal behaviour that intimidates or obstructs access to community spaces, making clear where the line is drawn.

In addition, changes to the Criminal Code would codify a definition of "hatred" to clarify when conduct constitutes a hate crime. Finally, the law would streamline the process to lay hate propaganda charges by removing the requirement to obtain the Attorney General's consent. By removing this step, law enforcement would be able to act quickly to counter hate speech and protect communities.

A strong Canada means strong protections for our communities and a Criminal Code that responds to emerging threats, protects victims of crime, and keeps our kids safe. This is the next in a series of crime and justice reforms the Government of Canada will bring forward in the weeks and months ahead to strengthen community safety and Canada's justice system.

"Canadians deserve to live freely in their communities, regardless of the colour of their skin, the god they pray to, or the person they love. Sadly, incidents of hate against entire communities have taken these freedoms from too many of our neighbours. This legislation strengthens protections against hate so Canadians of all races and ethnicities, faiths, sexualities and genders can feel safe in their communities and be free to celebrate their identities."

The number of police-reported hate crimes increased in 2024 as compared to the previous year. Of these hate crimes, most targeted race or ethnicity and religion.

Most police-reported hate crimes targeting religion were directed towards Jewish (68%) and Muslim (17%) populations.

Since 2020, Black people have been the most frequently targeted population as victims of hate crimes motivated by race or ethnicity, accounting for 37% of these hate crimes in 2024.

The Bill would not enact "bubble zones" that create protest-free areas around designated buildings. Bubble zone laws are enacted by provinces and municipalities. For example, some provinces have established access zones around abortion clinics, and some municipalities have enacted bubble zone by-laws to provide for safe access to facilities like schools, daycares, and places of worship.

The Criminal Code currently contains four hate propaganda offences, most of which require the Attorney General's consent before charges can be laid. The Bill would remove this requirement for all existing hate propaganda offences, allowing police to act more quickly, and create a new fifth offence for displaying certain terrorism and hate symbols.

The list of terrorist entities is published in the Canada Gazette and on the Public Safety Canada website under Currently listed entities. Additional information on the listing process is available here.

