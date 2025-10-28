VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada ICI Capital Corporation, one of the country's leading commercial real estate finance firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Collings as Managing Director, British Columbia.

Collings brings over 20 years of experience building and scaling investment platforms, leading teams, and structuring transactions across markets nationwide. His appointment reflects Canada ICI's ongoing commitment to British Columbia -- a region of growing importance to the firm's national strategy.

"Vancouver and the broader British Columbia market continue to evolve with remarkable momentum," says Collings. "It's a region full of entrepreneurial owners, developers, and lenders shaping the future of real estate in Canada. My goal is to help them move forward with clarity and confidence."

A Proven Leader with a Record of Growth

Before joining Canada ICI, Collings spent 18 years at ACM Advisors, one of Canada's largest alternative asset managers, where he served as Executive Vice President, Investments. During his tenure, he helped scale ACM from a regional fund manager to a national platform with over $5 billion in assets under management, leading expansion into Toronto and Montreal.

Earlier in his career at Colliers International, he closed more than $2.7 billion in transactions and developed a reputation for analytical rigour and collaborative execution.

A founder of Vancouver's Young Urban Professionals in Real Estate (YUPRE) and recent President of the Mortgage Investment Association of BC, Collings exemplifies a leadership philosophy grounded in mentorship, relationships, and community.

Building a Stronger Platform for Clients

Collings will focus on strengthening Canada ICI's growing presence across British Columbia, while collaborating nationally to enhance origination and advisory capabilities.

"Graham brings an institutional pedigree to our origination platform and a nuanced understanding of mortgage products that meet the moment in the market," says Dale Klein, CEO of Canada ICI. "His experience aligns perfectly with our suite of loan products, including our CMHC lending programs, which have grown to capture a meaningful share of the Canadian market. Canada ICI continues to lead in the distribution and management of compelling mortgage products nationwide, and Graham's leadership strengthens that commitment."

About Canada ICI

Canada ICI Capital Corporation is one of Canada's leading commercial real estate finance firms and one of the country's most active CMHC lenders, directly funding a wide array of CMHC construction and term financing products for high-quality borrowers throughout Canada. Its CMHC program is recognized as one of Canada's most dependable and competitive sources of capital.

Annually arranging more than $15 billion in financing through offices across the country, Canada ICI specializes in commercial mortgage origination, direct lending, and mortgage asset management. The firm leads the industry in the distribution and management of compelling mortgage products that meet the market, combining entrepreneurial agility with institutional discipline to help borrowers access capital and lenders deploy funds into high-quality opportunities with confidence.

For more information, visit www.canadaici.com .

