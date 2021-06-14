/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada House Wellness Group (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"), a fully integrated medical cannabis company, and Montréal Cannabis Médical Inc. ("MTL Cannabis") are pleased to announce that Canada House's wholly owned subsidiary, Abba Medix Corp. ("Abba") and MTL Cannabis have entered into an exclusive agreement for Abba's distribution of MTL Cannabis' high grade dried flower to Abba's medical patient base (the "Exclusivity Agreement").

Under the terms of the Exclusivity Agreement, MTL Cannabis has partnered with Abba to be the exclusive distributor of certain varieties of cannabis material produced by MTL Cannabis and destined for sale or distribution to medical patients in Canada. The variety of strains that will be supplied to help support Abba's medical patients include: MTL Cannabis' signature strain Sage n' Sour, as well as Cookies N' Cream and Candyland, along with up to six more future genetics. Dried flower formats of these strains will initially be offered through Abba's medical brand, with a long-term plan to develop an "MTL Medical" branded line of medical product offerings. MTL has decades of experience in cultivation from working for patients under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (MMAR) and Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) before developing a wholesale and consumer business over the past few years. MTL Cannabis and its founders' combination of market experience and focus on genetic selection is a key reason why they are currently one of the top 5 selling dried flower brands in most provinces across Canada.

"As cannabis for medical purposes continues to evolve, supporting patients who choose dried flower inhalation for faster relief of symptoms and increased control over dose titration is important to us. As a flower-first company, we understand the needs for quality product that support the end-user, and help them find comfort during their difficult times," commented Jenn Larry, Chief Commercial Officer of MTL Cannabis. "While we currently focus on the adult-use market, the opportunity to partner with a group that supports medical patients, with a focus on the Veteran community, was something that excites us as we continue to work on developing our business model and focus on supporting the Canadian cannabis landscape."

"We have great confidence in the teams at CHV and Abba and their commitment to community care and patient support. Over the years we have watched their ongoing work to grow patient registrations, and expand their veterans focused program, which is why we have decided to provide key genetics in support of their goals for optimal patient care. We also look forward to working with their Veteran patient base to develop further genetics to meet their medical needs and support the dried flower portion of Abba's medical offerings," added Rich Clement, MTL Cannabis' Chief Executive Officer

"We have been working closely with MTL Cannabis for years and have the upmost confidence in their ability to deliver the highest quality dried flower product available in the market, consistently and in volumes that meet the tough demand requirements of our important patient base, particularly the military veterans," commented Canada House's CEO, Chris Churchill-Smith. "An exclusive agreement with such a high-quality producer is a testament to the wonderful work the Canada House team has done in establishing itself as a market leader in the medical cannabis arena, always with a focus on the veteran market. We are both thrilled and honoured to secure the highest quality flower the market has to offer for such an important community that has shaped the landscape of the medical cannabis sector in Canada."

Chris Churchill-Smith and Jenn Larry will sit down with Jay Rosenthal, co-founder and president of Business of Cannabis ("BofC"), at 10:00 am EST today on BofC's daily video and podcast series BofC Live to discuss the Canada House and MTL Cannabis' relationship and the Exclusivity Agreement. The interview will be available at the following link: https://www.businessofcannabis.ca/2021/06/11/a-look-at-two-companies-serving-canadian-consumers-and-patients/

About Canada House Wellness Group

Canada House Wellness Group is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; IsoCanMed Inc., a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Québec growing best-in-class indoor cannabis, in its 64,000 sq. ft. production facility employing state-of-the-art vertical, aeroponic production methodologies; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca or the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com.

About MTL Cannabis:

MTL Cannabis is a privately-owned Canadian License Holder located in Montreal, Quebec. As a flower-first company built for the modern street, MTL Cannabis is a 57,000 sq ft licensed facility with room to expand to 130,000 sq ft in the existing 2 buildings and possible expansion to over 300,000 sq ft. Under the existing footprint, the indoor facility uses proprietary hydroponic growing methodologies supported by hand crafted techniques to produce products that are truly craft for the masses. MTL Cannabis currently produces over 13,000 kgs annually, yielding over 2kg per light. With supply deals in seven Canadian provinces, the company is currently in the top 5 in dried flower sales in almost all markets. MTL Cannabis plans to continue national expansion into Quebec, along with additional Atlantic provinces by the end of 2021. Please visit http://www.mtlcannabis.ca/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This press release contains forward- looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company's clinic, production and technology businesses, its future plans, the Company's markets, objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information in this news release include, among other things, the regulations related to cannabis use under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and the act respecting cannabis and to amend the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Criminal Code and other Acts, passed by the Canadian Federal government, making cannabis and cannabis based edibles, vapes and oils legal for recreational use on October 17, 2018 and October 17, 2019; Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

For further information: Steven Pearce, Vice-President, Legal, Canada House Wellness Group, 289-980-3584, [email protected]; Mike Lubarsky, President, MTL Cannabis, [email protected]