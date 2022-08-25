CANADA HOUSE CANNABIS GROUP REPORTS RESULTS OF ITS 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND ANNOUNCES THE CONSOLIDATION OF ITS SHARES AND ADOPTION OF NAME CHANGE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada House Cannabis Group (formerly Canada House Wellness Group Inc.) (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"), a fully integrated medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 23, 2022.

All Company matters put forward were approved by the shareholders, including the re-election of Erik Bertacchini, Norman Betts, Chris Churchill-Smith, Shawn Graham, Gaetan Lussier, and Dennis Moir as directors of the Company and the conditional election of Richard Clément and Michel Clément as additional directors, conditional upon the completion of the closing of the first tranche of the Corporation's acquisition of Montréal Cannabis Médical Inc. The directors will hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The Company's shareholders also voted in favour of the: (i) reappointing of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company; and (ii) amendments to the Corporation's investment instruments with Archerwill Investments Inc.

The business summary presented at the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Investor Centre section of Canada House's website at https://canadahouse.ca.

With the receipt of shareholder approval of the foregoing matters, the Company is moving to close the first tranche of its acquisition of Montréal Cannabis Médical Inc. in the coming days and will issue another press release when the same has been concluded. For further information please see the Company's press release dated July 26, 2022.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Company completed its previously announced consolidation of its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of thirty (30) pre-consolidation shares for each one (1) post-consolidation share. Fractional shares resulting from the share consolidation were rounded up or down to the nearest whole Common Share. The Company has also officially adopted "Canada House Cannabis Group Inc." as its corporate legal name.

A letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal") has been mailed to shareholders of the Company. The Letter of Transmittal will need to be duly completed and submitted by any shareholders wishing to receive share certificates reflecting the post-Consolidation shares in the new name of the Corporation to which such shareholder is entitled following completion of the share consolidation and name change.

About Canada House Cannabis Group

Canada House Cannabis Group is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; IsoCanMed Inc., a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Québec growing best-in-class indoor cannabis, in its 64,000 sq. ft. production facility employing state-of-the-art vertical, aeroponic production methodologies; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Cannabis Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca or the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com.

