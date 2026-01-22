In the news release, Canada Highlights the First Investment Under the Buy Canadian Policy, issued 22-Jan-2026 by Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Canada Highlights the First Investment Under the Buy Canadian Policy

LA POCATIÈRE, QC, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, MP for Louis-Hébert and Quebec Lieutenant joined Alstom Canada representatives to highlight a historic federal investment in public transit and the significant economic benefits it will generate for Quebec, including the creation of many well-paid jobs at Alstom's facilities in La Pocatière and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

Last week, the Government of Canada reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Canada's economy and supporting Canadian workers by announcing funding for new subway trains for Toronto's Line 2. This investment, announced on January 15, will support 150 jobs at Alstom's facilities in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, as well as more than 100 at the La Pocatière plant.

More specifically, the Government of Canada is investing over $950 million for the purchase of 55 new subway trains for Toronto's Line 2. This investment aligns with the Government's commitment to the Buy Canadian Policy – a strategy designed to ensure that public dollars are used to support Canadian jobs, businesses, and communities across the country.

Through Buy Canadian efforts, the Government will prioritize the use of Canadian materials and manufacturing. To that end, the new subway trains will now be made with 55% Canadian content.

With Canadian content reaching 55%, this project directly supports the Canadian economy, contributes to the vitality of local communities, and positions Quebec as a key player in the transition to modern, reliable, and sustainable public transit across the country. By aligning with the objectives of the Buy Canadian Policy, this investment will support more than 900 direct jobs and 1,700 indirect jobs nationwide. It will put Canadian workers and industries first, allowing Canada to compete more effectively in global markets, now and for the long term.

"The investment we are highlighting today clearly demonstrates that when we choose to buy Canadian, we support good, quality jobs right here in Quebec. By supporting over 600 jobs in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, La Pocatière, Kingston and Thunder Bay, we are strengthening our manufacturing expertise, boosting our regional economies, and affirming our commitment to building a modern, sustainable transportation network that truly serves our communities."

The Honorable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Quebec Lieutenant

"When we buy Canadian, we are supporting our workers. In a period marked by shifts in global trade dynamics, the Government of Canada will continue to protect, create, and attract investment in Canadian industry and manufacturing. Today's announcement is proof of that: by encouraging Canadian expertise, we strengthen our economy, protect good jobs, and build a more resilient future for everyone."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"We would like to thank the Toronto Transit Commission and our government partners for placing their trust in Alstom to supply the new subway trains. These next-generation, state-of-the-art trains will help improve service performance and passenger comfort. These new vehicles will be designed by our engineers in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and assembled in Thunder Bay, with support from our La Pocatière plant and an expanded network of local suppliers. Creating nearly 1,000 jobs across the country, including 280 in Quebec, these new metro trains set a new standard in manufacturing in Canada, by Canadians for Canadians."

Michael Keroullé, President and CEO of Alstom Americas

The Government of Canada is investing a total of $950,900,000 toward the procurement of 55 new subway trains for Toronto's Line 2.

This investment will support more than 900 good, well-paid jobs at Alstom's facilities in Quebec and Ontario, including more than 600 in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, La Pocatière, Kingston, and Thunder Bay.

This project is part of the previously announced 10-year funding commitment under the Baseline stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund. Beginning in April 2026, the Toronto Transit Commission will receive up to $1.2 billion in CPTF funding over 10 years from 2026 to 2036.

The Government of Canada's Buy Canadian Policy fundamentally changes how the federal government purchases goods and services. This policy makes Canada its own best customer by strengthening domestic industries, supporting Canadian workers, and building a more resilient and diversified economy in a rapidly changing global trade environment.

The CPTF's Baseline Funding stream provides predictable, long-term support to Canadian communities with existing transit systems. The fund helps to improve public transit accessibility and reliability, encourages cleaner transportation options, facilitates easier access to essential services and economic opportunities for Canadians, and contributes to environmental sustainability and social well-being.

The Ontario government is matching Canada's investment to help the TTC purchase 55 new trains for Toronto's Line 2 subway, in partnership with the Government of Canada and City of Toronto.

Correction: The news release was updated to correct a translation error at the end of the first paragraph, where "many" has replaced the word "several".

