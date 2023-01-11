BELLEVILLE, ON, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Shawn Stickler, Lead Pastor of the Pentecostals of Quinte (POQ), announced a combined investment of over $208,000 to support the development of new affordable housing units in Belleville.

The Pentecostals of Quinte church complex in Belleville is building seven housing units for women and their children, five of which will be affordable. These units will consist of a mixture of one-bedroom and studio apartments. POQ are also offering LifeClasses, activities or educational opportunities to help facilitate conversation and provide community support for youth, young adults, mothers, men's and women's groups.

Construction began in October 2021, and is planning on welcoming residents at the end of March 2023.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This is why our government is providing funding to create seven housing units for women and their children – in addition to the many others we have funded across Canada. These new homes will not only greatly improve the lives of those who will call them home, but they will also have a positive impact on the wider community. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our missions at the Pentecostals of Quinte is to make a difference in our community. We hope that this housing project, in some small way, helps our city's need for affordable housing. The people residing at the property will have access to programs and supports for their social, emotional, and mental health needs." – Pastor Shawn Stickler, Pentecostals of Quinte

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

