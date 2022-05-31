Tired of all the big telco bullshit, oxio (Canada's most transparent ISP) is finally helping Canadians understand why their internet costs what it costs.
MONTRÉAL, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The internet in Canada isn't exactly known for its transparency. Or its fair prices. Or its healthy competition. And it's not looking like it's going to get all that better anytime soon. On May 26, 2022 the Government denied three petitions asking it to overturn the controversial decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that raised wholesale internet prices for independent internet service providers (ISPs).
In LaPresse on May 28, 2022 Marc-André Campagna, oxio's CEO and co-founder, talked about the government's call for innovation (the only good thing to come out of the May 26th announcement) explaining that oxio relies on a cloud-based operating system and total transparency to lower prices: "We are an innovative player in the industry, we are probably the only independent that is growing at the moment […] We have a flexibility that the others do not have."
The opacity and lack of competition in the Canadian teleco market has already forced one of the country's largest independent ISPs to sell to Bell. So, how can the little guys help lower internet prices if the CRTC and the Government continue to side with the big telcos? Education.
oxio has decided to share why its internet costs what it costs. Their price breakdown shows you how they spend every dollar you give them. This isn't necessarily a revolutionary move, but it is unheard of in the telecommunications industry.
"Breaking down our prices is our way of educating people on how the internet business works. We want people to know and understand where their money is going and why their internet costs so, so, so, so, so much. The murky world of telecommunications has always kept us in the dark. We've decided to do something about it." Says Marc-André.
The CRTC and government's tolerance of Canada's telco oligopoly, not to mention their flip-flopping on wholesale prices and policy, won't be making the internet more affordable anytime soon. That's where companies like oxio come in–innovating to keep prices low while ensuring healthy competition.
oxio is an independent internet service provider who wants to change the way people think about internet access. oxio believes that the internet shouldn't be a commitment. It should be a utility. oxio's 100% online, doesn't do contracts, unreadable fine print, or shifty pricing. They're all about fair and sustainably priced internet. Aka no more big telco bullshit. oxio's here to share the internet because the internet was made for everyone.
How we price our plans:
https://oxio.ca/en/blog/articles/how-we-price-our-plans
