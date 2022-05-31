The opacity and lack of competition in the Canadian teleco market has already forced one of the country's largest independent ISPs to sell to Bell. So, how can the little guys help lower internet prices if the CRTC and the Government continue to side with the big telcos ? Education.

oxio has decided to share why its internet costs what it costs. Their price breakdown shows you how they spend every dollar you give them. This isn't necessarily a revolutionary move, but it is unheard of in the telecommunications industry.

"Breaking down our prices is our way of educating people on how the internet business works. We want people to know and understand where their money is going and why their internet costs so, so, so, so, so much. The murky world of telecommunications has always kept us in the dark. We've decided to do something about it." Says Marc-André.

The CRTC and government's tolerance of Canada's telco oligopoly, not to mention their flip-flopping on wholesale prices and policy, won't be making the internet more affordable anytime soon. That's where companies like oxio come in–innovating to keep prices low while ensuring healthy competition.

All about oxio.ca.

oxio is an independent internet service provider who wants to change the way people think about internet access. oxio believes that the internet shouldn't be a commitment. It should be a utility. oxio's 100% online, doesn't do contracts, unreadable fine print, or shifty pricing. They're all about fair and sustainably priced internet. Aka no more big telco bullshit. oxio's here to share the internet because the internet was made for everyone.

More about oxio.

How we price our plans:

https://oxio.ca/en/blog/articles/how-we-price-our-plans

MobileSyrup:

https://mobilesyrup.com/2022/04/10/trying-out-oxio-internet-in-ontario/

The Toronto Star:

https://www.thestar.com/business/2022/05/24/small-isps-say-competition-is-dying-ahead-of-federal-cabinet-ruling-on-internet-rates.html

More about recent government announcements:

CBC:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/crtc-policy-directive-1.6467079

LaPresse:

https://www.lapresse.ca/affaires/entreprises/2022-05-28/tarifs-internet-de-gros/beaucoup-d-acteurs-independants-risquent-de-mourir.php

NY Times:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/26/technology/canada-internet-service.html

CBC re Rogers+Shaw:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/competition-bureau-rogers-shaw-merger-1.6446827

Listen to a discussion between Shawn and Marc-André on CBC Montréal's Daybreak: https://www.cbc.ca/listen/live-radio/1-15-daybreak-montreal/clip/15912259-would-salary-transparency-workplace

A few other blogs:

SOURCE oxio

For further information: For info. or interviews reach out to David Purkis, Brand and Comm. Lead, t. 438-521-5985, e. [email protected]