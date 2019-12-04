Canada Goose Unveils the Sights of Nature, Sounds of the Arctic and Touch of Real Snow with New Concept Store

Designed to push the boundaries of e-commerce and retail, The Journey is an inventory-free retail concept that invites guests to explore the power of Canada Goose performance luxury apparel through inspiring digital content, interactive product displays, and the next generation of its award-winning Cold Room. Offering appointment-based service and a 1:1 personalized shopping experience, guests can browse and purchase the full assortment of Canada Goose products with ease and enjoy same-day home delivery.

"In retail, experience is everything – and trying on a Canada Goose jacket for the first time is a powerful experience. This new store amplifies that moment by creating an environment that digitally and physically transports people into the Arctic in innovative, surprising, and inspiring ways," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose. "The way people shop is changing and I'm excited to be a leader in defining the future of retail."

The Journey experience and offerings include:

– The Journey begins as guests step through a two-story glacier façade, which is a glimpse of what's to come. Once inside, guests walk through the crevasse where they hear the sound of ice cracking beneath their feet, inviting them to leave the outside world behind. In the Elements – 60-foot wide curved displays project bespoke 4K content, putting guests in the heart of nature and on a journey through sweeping landscapes, which change seasonally.

The iconic Snow Mantra parkas are displayed with interactive "hotspots," which allow guests to explore specific functions and features of the parkas. Next generation Cold Room – In the Gear Room, guests are outfitted by Canada Goose Brand Ambassadors with jackets to wear in the Cold Room where they are digitally transported to the Arctic. With the temperature set at - 12°C, guests are surrounded by floor-to-ceiling Arctic landscapes – and real snow. The experience offers two original films, which change seasonally and are narrated by Goose People – four-time Yukon Quest and Iditarod champion, Lance Mackey , and Indigenous activist and artist, Sarain Fox .

The Journey opens on Thursday, December 5th at CF Sherway Gardens. Appointments available in-store upon request with a Canada Goose Brand Ambassador.

About Canada Goose Inc.

