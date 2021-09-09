Canada Goose Partners with Variety on In-Person Interview Studio at this Year's Toronto International Film Festival

Studio Will Feature First-Ever Canada Goose Lounge

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Goose partners with Variety to bring its annual interview studio to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). At the studio, Canada Goose – known as the (un)official jacket of film sets everywhere – will also debut the first-ever Canada Goose Lounge at TIFF. This year's studio, presented by Canada Goose, will run from Friday, September 10th to Sunday, September 12th with a mix of in-person and virtual interviews hosted at The St. Regis Toronto.

The studio will feature interviews with cast members and directors from top films premiering at the festival. Talent includes Ben Platt ("Dear Evan Hansen"), Josh O'Connor ("Mothering Sunday"), Edgar Wright ("Last Night in Soho"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" and "The Power of the Dog"), Jessica Chastain ("The Forgiven" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Jake Gyllenhaal ("The Guilty"), Riz Ahmed ("Encounter"), Octavia Spencer ("Encounter"), Dionne Warwick ("Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over"), Jamie Dornan ("Belfast"), Melissa McCarthy ("The Starling"), Lily-Rose Depp ("Wolf") and more. Interviews will be featured on Variety's social media platforms and on Variety.com starting Friday, September 10th and throughout the festival.

Canada Goose has supported the film industry for over 25 years and is celebrating its 10th year as a longstanding sponsor of TIFF. A staple on film sets around the world, Canada Goose proudly makes products that enable cast and crew from costume designers, talent, makeup artists, directors, cinematographers and many more, to excel at their craft.

Cast members and directors will experience the Canada Goose Lounge, which includes on-set essentials that have delivered Canadian Warmth to countless sets across the globe for over two decades. The space will pay tribute to the brand's 60+ year history through storytelling pieces and design elements.

