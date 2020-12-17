Canada Goose Partners with ITK and Canadian North to Bring Much Needed PPE to Inuit Communities

Brand's Response Program to Deliver Thousands of Units of PPE to the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunatsiavut and Nunavut

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) (TSX: GOOS) announced its plans to deliver 7,000 units of Canadian-made personal protective equipment (PPE) to regions across Inuit Nunangat. Reusable and disposable gowns will be distributed to front-line workers in Nunatsiavut, Nunavut and the Inuvialuit Settlement Region in response to the critical need. Canada Goose partnered with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national representational organization for Inuit in Canada, to connect and coordinate with the regions. Deliveries will be transported to the regions with support from Canadian North, Canada's northern airline that services the people and the communities of the North.

"Inuit Nunangat represent some of the most remote parts of the world with limited access to resources. We hope to do our part to ensure that front-line workers in these regions have the necessary PPE to help protect their communities," said Gavin Thompson, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship, Canada Goose. "We're proud to partner with ITK and Canadian North to get this important work done."

"Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami was pleased to make the necessary connections to bring PPE supplies to Inuit regions during the second wave of COVID-19," said Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. "We value our ongoing relationship with Canada Goose, their genuine concern for our health during this pandemic, and welcome their ongoing commitment to support Inuit and Inuit Nunangat communities."

This donation is a part of the Canada Goose Response Program which has already seen 14,000 units of PPE donated across Canada and 20,000 units to Mount Sinai Health System in New York. The Response Program supports the brand's HUMANATURE platform, and its purpose to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada Goose retrofitted all eight of its manufacturing facilities and pivoted from creating parkas to medical gowns and scrubs in order to do their part in protecting front-line workers. Through the Canada Goose Response Program, the brand has produced more than 2.5 million additional PPE units, all at cost, to address both provincial and federal contracts, including 100,000 units to Manitoba, 260,000 to Ontario and 400,000 to Quebec.

Canada Goose continues to work closely with federal, provincial and local health authorities to provide as much PPE as possible to those in need.

About Canada Goose

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

