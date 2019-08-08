Canada Goose Issues Call for Inuit Designers for Project Atigi

Next wave of Social Entrepreneurship program looks to expand opportunities in the North

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Goose (NYSE/TSX: GOOS) in partnership with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national representational organization that works to improve the health and wellbeing of Inuit in Canada, today announced a call for Inuit designers to join its social entrepreneurship project for Canada's North -- Project Atigi.

Project Atigi builds on the company's commitment to Canada's North and is designed to celebrate Inuit craftsmanship and create entrepreneurial opportunities. Launched for the first time in January 2019, the project is a collection of bespoke parkas created by Inuit designers using their traditional skills, unique designs, and Canada Goose materials.

"The talent that Inuit designers possess extends across Inuit Nunangat and the art of making parkas has been part of our culture for thousands of years," said Natan Obed, President of ITK. "By partnering with Canada Goose and expanding this initiative, it raises awareness of the incredible talent of our designers and allows us to share more of our culture and craftsmanship to the world in a way that protects and respects Inuit intellectual property and designs."

The next wave of Project Atigi will showcase 100 parkas made by 20 designers, from across all four regions of Inuit Nunangat – Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunatsiavut, Nunavut, and Nunavik. Each designer will be commissioned to create a capsule collection of five pieces for either men, women or children. Proceeds from the sale of each parka from Project Atigi will be going back to Inuit communities across Canada via ITK. Proceeds from the sale of the first collection were distributed equally between the four Inuit regions for craftsmanship and training programs.

"The response for Project Atigi and the 14 amazing designers, from people around the world was phenomenal. With the project's expansion, we are deepening our commitment to using our voice to amplify theirs. As an entrepreneurial company that was built in the North, we firmly believe in our role in creating opportunities for future entrepreneurs and helping to empower these communities in a meaningful way," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose.

"Project Atigi is a great example of cultural appreciation, not appropriation. It's bringing together a world-renowned company and Inuit culture that is represented through our clothing and traditions. This is an opportunity for a piece of our heritage to reach a global audience, especially while owning our own designs," said Mishael Gordon, an Inuit designer and entrepreneur from Iqaluit, Nunavut who participated in the launch of Project Atigi.

Eligibility:

Participant Requirements: Program Details: • Must be 19 years of age or older • Must reside in Inuit Nunangat – Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunatsiavut, Nunavut, and Nunavik. • Must have an understanding of spoken and written English; or access to an interpreter • For more detail and to apply designers can email projectatigi@canadagoose.com between August 8 – August 30, 2019 • Designers will be selected by a committee representing Inuit and Canada Goose • Selected designers will be notified by September 20, 2019 • All original parkas created by designers must be completed by October 31, 2019 • Required fabric and other materials will be provided • Designers will be compensated for their work • Designers will maintain all ownership to the rights of their designs • Amauti designs will not be included in the collection

The Project Atigi collection of parkas will be showcased in Canada Goose stores around the world and available for purchase on canadagoose.com in early 2020.

About Canada Goose Inc.

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From Antarctic research facilities and the Canadian High Arctic, to the streets of New York, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 4,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International.

