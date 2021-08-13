Canada Goose Announces Election of Directors and Reappointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ("Canada Goose" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOOS) (TSX: GOOS) held its annual meeting of shareholders on August 12, 2021. All the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated June 24, 2021 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:



Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Dani Reiss 540,198,614 97.68% 12,839,406 2.32% Ryan Cotton 536,615,901 97.03% 16,422,286 2.97% Joshua Bekenstein 542,061,430 98.02% 10,976,757 1.98% Stephen Gunn 552,387,822 99.88% 650,365 0.12% Jean-Marc Huët 552,881,416 99.97% 156,771 0.03% John Davison 552,794,931 99.96% 243,256 0.04% Maureen Chiquet 537,277,661 97.15% 15,760,526 2.85% Jodi Butts 549,424,498 99.35% 3,613,689 0.65% Michael D. Armstrong 552,799,227 99.96% 238,960 0.04%

Furthermore, Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year. The voting results with respect to the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor are as follows:



Votes For % Votes Withheld % 555,858,679 99.92% 446,832 0.08%

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS,TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.



