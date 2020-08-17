"We believe in the power of nature to nourish skin, and we've harnessed some of the most soothing, hydrating and rejuvenating botanical ingredients, sourced as ethically and sustainably as possible," says Holly Wagman, head of new product development at Skin Academy and the driving force behind the ZERO brand. Wagman describes the company's goal of finding the perfect blend of skin-beneficial botanicals and desire to lessen our collective impact on the planet: "As a beauty brand developer looking to reimagine traditional skincare products, it was important to think outside the skincare jar and ensure that all aspects of ZERO products and packaging were as safe for the environment as they are for our skin."

Purposeful and sustainably sourced plant-derived ingredients are the backbone of the ZERO range, notably Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Sacha Inchi Seed Oil and Sweet Almond Oil, delivering a powerful combination of well-known nourishing and moisturizing benefits across the range. Additionally, Green Tea extract gives a rejuvenating boost to the night cream formula while ground apricot seeds in the facial scrub create a gentle exfoliation effect. The ZERO range uses plant-based preservatives and is naturally fragranced with a blend of Sweet Orange, Chamomile, Ylang Ylang, Geranium and Jasmine oils.

ZERO's plant-based formulations are certified as being 100% derived from natural sources by SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The line is vegan friendly and animal kind, with no products or individual ingredients being tested on animals.

"We are committed to embracing global best practices for sustainable sourcing of natural, plant-derived ingredients and packaging materials, as well as recyclability," says Michelle Zuther, head of global marketing for Skin Academy. "By keeping sustainability at the heart of everything we do, we are able to minimize our impact on the environment while making it easier for skincare consumers to make earth-friendly choices."

ZERO products are sustainably packaged and fully recyclable:

ZERO product cartons fully recyclable and made from sustainably sourced 15% recycled card, with a pledge to use 100% recycled card by 2021

ZERO tubes are fully recyclable and made from sustainably sourced sugarcane ethanol – each tube features the I'm green TM Polyethylene seal, guaranteeing its bio-based composition

ZERO bamboo lids are sustainably sourced and compostable

ZERO thread inserts and shives are made from PCR plastic and can be recycled

ZERO glass jars are fully recyclable and reusable

The ZERO Canadian product range consists of six skincare products suitable for all skin types:

ZERO Face Wash (100ml): A gentle, all-natural gel cleanser created with a unique blend of Coconut Oil, Sweet Almond Oil and Sacha Inchi Seed Oil that leaves skin feeling refreshed and hydrated.

ZERO Face Scrub (100ml): An all-natural facial exfoliator gentle enough for daily use. A blend of plant-based oils (Sacha Inchi Seed Oil, Sweet Almond Oil and Coconut Oil) works to nourish and soften skin while finely ground apricot seeds help to smooth and brighten the complexion.

ZERO Day Cream (50ml): A super potent, plant-based day cream that deeply nourishes, moisturizes and soothes skin. This everyday cream is enriched with Shea Butter , renowned for its natural healing properties, and Coconut Oil to hydrate skin all day long.

ZERO Night Cream (50ml): A nourishing, plant-powered cream that rejuvenates skin overnight. Enriched with naturally healing Shea Butter and regenerating Green Tea extract to soothe, restore and hydrate skin, for a refreshed and well-rested appearance in the morning.

ZERO Eye Cream (25ml): To hydrate and nourish the delicate skin around the eyes, this dedicated eye cream is enriched with Shea Butter , renowned for its healing properties, and deeply moisturizing Coconut Oil.

To hydrate and nourish the delicate skin around the eyes, this dedicated eye cream is enriched with , renowned for its healing properties, and deeply moisturizing Coconut Oil. ZERO Hand & Nail Cream (50ml): Luxuriously rich yet easily absorbed, this essential hand cream is enriched with Sweet Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, Sacha Inchi Seed Oil and Shea Butter to help heal and restore dry hands and maintain soft skin.

ZERO by Skin Academy is now available in Canada exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Quebec) and shoppersdrugmart.ca (pharmaprix.ca).

About Skin Academy:

Skin Academy is one of Britain's largest manufacturers of personal care, beauty and skin care products. Owned by Quest Personal Care Global Limited, a proudly British, family-owned personal care company, it boasts over 25 years of expertise in the creation and development of beauty and skincare products. Found in nearly 80 markets around the globe, it offers its own portfolio of global brands and also acts as a trusted private label partner for leading international retailers.

