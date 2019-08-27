Canada gearing up for Parkinson Canada SuperWalk

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - This September, families, friends and volunteers across the country will come together to show that nothing stands in Canada's way as we walk together on the path to a world without Parkinson's: No Matter What.

The movement has grown over several decades to more than 80 locations and thousands of participants. That's why Parkinson Canada has developed a new video message tied to this year's campaign featuring the different faces of people living with Parkinson's expressing their unwavering support for the cause, the organization, and each other.

One example of that unwavering commitment is in Mike Zegers, who is featured in the No Matter What video. Zegers walks in memory of his father. Mike leads one of the top fundraising teams in Markham and recently joined the Parkinson Canada Board of Directors. Like many, Mike is relentless in his pursuit of a better life for Canadians living with Parkinson's today; a world without Parkinson's tomorrow.

"One of my father's great wishes was that future generations, including his children and grandchildren, would live to see a cure – and not face the debilitating consequences of the disease, as he did," he says. "Contributing to Parkinson Canada through SuperWalk is my attempt to help turn that wish into a reality."

"Events like Parkinson Canada SuperWalk enable us to deliver much needed services within the community and fund research into improved treatments and one day, a cure," says Jon Collins, Associate Director Events and Partnerships, Parkinson Canada. "And this event is very inspiring to those in our community. While Parkinson's comes with good days and bad, we know so many people living with this incurable disease whose perseverance is a point of pride in the face of symptoms. When we rally together at SuperWalk, we show that No Matter What tomorrow may bring, we will not stop until there is a cure for Parkinson's," says Collins.

Parkinson's affects over 100,000 Canadians, and will increase substantially in the coming years, with more than 25 Canadians diagnosed each day. That means that every hour, of every day, another Canadian hears the words: "You have Parkinson's disease." For people newly diagnosed, SuperWalk is a great opportunity to meet others living with the disease, their families, and to build a supportive network. Continued support will accelerate to fund research to find a cure. Since 1981, the generosity of donors like SuperWalk supporters, enabled Parkinson Canada to invest close to $29 million in 552 research projects.

"We are multiplying our efforts to help find treatments, find a cure, and support individuals and families so that they can live well with Parkinson's," says Joyce Gordon, CEO, Parkinson Canada. "For these individuals, a cure can't wait."



Take part in Parkinson Canada SuperWalk or support someone who will be walking. Register today at www.SuperWalk.ca or phone 800-565-3000.

About Parkinson Canada

Parkinson Canada provides services and education to people living with Parkinson's disease, their families, and the healthcare professionals who treat them. Operating since 1965, the organization advocates on issues that concern the Parkinson's community in Canada. The Parkinson Canada Research Program funds innovative research for better treatments and a cure. A national registered charity, Parkinson Canada operates through the generosity of donors and is an accredited organization under the Imagine Canada Standards Program. Parkinson Canada participates in numerous coalitions and partnerships to effectively fulfil its mission.

About Parkinson Canada SuperWalk

Parkinson Canada SuperWalk provides the opportunity for participants to raise funds and awareness on behalf of all Canadians living with Parkinson's. The national sponsors for 2019 are Burnbrae Farms, Lax-a-Day and Travel Insurance Office Inc.. Since 1990, Parkinson SuperWalk has raised more than $40 million, which is invested in communities across Canada. Funding provides services, education and advocacy for people affected by Parkinson's, education and tools for health professionals and funding for research. The Parkinson Canada Research Program provides grants for Parkinson's research into improving treatments and finding a cure and increasing the number of trained Parkinson's specialists in Canada.



