CANADA GAS & LNG EXHIBITION AND CONFERENCE DEMONSTRATES NATION'S LEADERSHIP AND EXPERTISE IN THE GLOBAL GAS INDUSTRY

CGLNG will welcome more than 80 influential speakers from leading energy companies, 500+ senior-level delegates and over 5,000 industry professionals. Over the course of the three-day program, speakers and delegates will address the latest benefits and challenges of the dynamic Canadian natural gas market and discuss how LNG can be a strong enabler of the energy transition. In addition to the 85+ strategic and technical sessions, attendees will have networking and business development opportunities throughout the event.

"Alberta and British Columbia fields have generations' worth of abundant natural gas. As a high-level strategic conference, exhibitions and speaker sessions play a vital role in bringing together industry leaders to identify opportunities, challenges and solutions facing the Canadian gas and LNG sector," stated Nick Samain, Vice President, Energy, dmg events. "We are so excited to bring CGLNG back to Vancouver, a city that has long been a predominant hub for LNG businesses across Canada, and foster conversations that are crucial to growing Canada's economy and developing greater global LNG businesses.

The CLNG Exhibition will offer one-on-one interactive Q&A sessions hosted by more than 50 exhibitor organizations, along with local and global energy value chains showcasing the latest natural gas and LNG innovative technologies, equipment, products, and services. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet energy experts and industry professionals as they hear about major products in Canada including Newfoundland Labrador LNG, Woodfibre LNG, LNG Canada, and projects in the Northwest Territories.

Vancouver-based oil and gas company Woodfibre LNG is thrilled to be sharing the stage this year with CGLNG to discuss their first Indigenous approved project and the impact it will have on job opportunities within the energy sector, and what this means in regard to steps toward reconciliation. An estimated 50 to 100 First Nations representatives are expected to attend and collaborate on how to build future opportunities for all communities.

About Canada Gas & LNG Exhibition and Conference

The Canada Gas & LNG Exhibition and Conference (CGLNG) is the largest event in Canada dedicated to global gas and LNG industries. The event couples a technical exhibition with a high-level strategic conference, and it successfully brings together the full value chain including pipeline and LNG projects, transportation companies, petrochemical players and power producers. CGLNG provides an engaging, innovative and informative platform to discuss the opportunities, challenges and solutions for Canadian gas and LNG.

