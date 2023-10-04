Canada Fire Engineering Summit - Striving for Excellence

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -

What: One of Canada's largest educational summits on Fire Engineering

When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023; 8:30AM - 5:00PM

Where: Venu Event Space, Room 3 & 4; 2800 Hwy 7, Vaughan, ON L4K 1W8

Event Overview

The inaugural 2023 Canada Fire Engineering Summit is expected to be the biggest conference of its kind in Canada, created and organized by Canadian Fire Alarm Association (CFAA), Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE), Canada Branch, and Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE), Southern Ontario Branch collaboratively, and supported by two chapters of Professional Engineers Ontario.

Memberships in these 3 organizations cover the entire fire protection industry spectrum, including: Fire Chiefs and Fire Prevention Officers, Fire Protection Engineers/Architects, insurance companies, system manufacturers, national testing agencies (ULC, CSA etc.), Building Owners and Managers, Fire Code Consultants and Fire Protection Contractors.

Attendance is expected at over 300 attendees that will feature over 12 speakers, and will consist of 4 key topics, topics related to fire engineering in Canada.

There will also be exhibit booths at the summit, providing excellent opportunities for manufacturers, contractors and consultants to showcase their products and services and foster meaningful networking opportunities.

Industry leading speakers from across Canada – Current Speaker List - https://www.canadianfireengineeringsummit.com/speakers

Conference Topics

Energy Storage Systems & Lithium Ion Batteries

Harmonization of Provincial and National Fire Code

New Technologies and Initiatives in Fire Protection

Building Life Safety Failures Systems to Doors to Facades

Suzanne Alfano; Executive Director, Canadian Fire Alarm Association

The Canadian Fire Alarm Association is pleased to partner with IFE (Canadian Branch) and SFPE (Southern Ontario Chapter) to host the first Canadian Fire Engineering Summit. It will be an exciting day for fire and life safety professionals from across Canada. This inaugural event supports CFAA's vision to be recognized nationally as the definitive resource for fire alarm related information, education, qualifications, expertise, and industry support We look forward to the informative panel discussions, sharing of ideas, networking and collaboration opportunities for our fire protection and life safety community in Canada.

Lui Tai; President of Institution of Fire Engineers – Canada Branch

The Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE Canada), in collaboration with The Canadian Fire Alarm Association (CFAA) and SFPE (Southern Ontario Chapter), is proud to bring you the inaugural Canada Fire Engineering Summit. This event will strengthen the fire protection industry in Canada, as we bring together building owners, engineers, enforcement authorities and contractors, to present a 360 degree panel discussion on some of the most pressing topics in our industry in Canada. With your support, this will become an annual event we all look forward to every year.

Matt McDonald; President SFPE – Ontario Chapter

The Southern Ontario Chapter of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers is excited to be partnering with the Canadian Branch of the Institution of Fire Engineers and the Canadian Fire Alarm Association in hosting the first Canadian Fire Engineering Summit. This event is a first of its kind, with multiple associations working together to bring the latest in fire protection engineering and life safety to their members and representatives from the industry. We are proud to be a part of this incredible initiative to advance the art and science of the fire protection engineering industry.

Link to further information: https://www.canadianfireengineeringsummit.com/

SOURCE The Canada Fire Engineering Summit

For further information: For Media Inquiries; Contact: Lui Tai, P.Eng, AiFireE, BCIN, Chair, CFES Committee, President; Institution of Fire Engineers - Canada, [email protected]