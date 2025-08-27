VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced nearly $22.7 million for eight projects aimed at improving electric vehicle (EV) charging availability in British Columbia.

The investment will install more than 480 EV chargers along main travel routes, in public places, at workplaces and in multi-unit residential buildings.

This funding is delivered in collaboration with partners in provincial utilities and municipalities to improve access to charging stations for existing EV drivers and address range anxiety for Canadians considering purchasing an EV in the future.

"Canada is taking bold action to become an energy superpower. Through these projects, we are delivering practical, on-the-ground solutions to improve EV charging availability for British Columbians. Investments like this are how we build a cleaner, more secure and more competitive economy."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With today's announcement, we are accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles with the installation of more than 480 EV chargers in British Columbia. These chargers are located in high-demand areas and along busy highway corridors where Canadians need them most."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) provides funding toward the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers and hydrogen refuelling stations where Canadians live, work, travel and play.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has allocated more than $1 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

