CALGARY, AB, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is responding to an incident involving TC Energy's NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. Grande Prairie Mainline near Edson, Alberta. The affected section of the pipeline is currently shut in.

Map (CNW Group/Canada Energy Regulator)

Preliminary information indicates that a 36" natural gas pipeline ruptured around 10:45 a.m. on April 16, 2024. The rupture caused a small wildfire on Crown land, which is being held. All TC Energy personnel working nearby were safely evacuated and there are no reported injuries. The company reported that it notified nearby communities, and there were no direct impacts to landowners or Indigenous communities. The company is working with local authorities and has activated its Emergency Response Plan.

CER inspectors will be onsite to monitor and assess the company's immediate response and verify that all reasonable actions are being taken to protect workers, the public and the environment.

In an emergency, the CER works with the company and federal, provincial and territorial partners, as applicable, to coordinate the response. The CER's priority in any emergency is to make sure that people are safe and that property and the environment are protected.

Quick Facts

NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. owns the NGTL system, a natural gas gathering and transportation system in Alberta and northeastern British Columbia . NGTL transports natural gas produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets in Canada and the United States .

and northeastern . NGTL transports natural gas produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets in and . The affected section of the 36-inch natural gas pipeline has been fully isolated.

Within the right-of-way, there are two other TC Energy pipelines, a 42-inch and a 48-inch, that remain operational at a reduced pressure.

TC Energy reported that there are no supply impacts because of the rupture.

Associated Links

For further information: Contacts: Amanda Williams, Communications Officer, Canada Energy Regulator, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 1-403-478-2890, Telephone (toll-free): 1-800-899-1265