The project would increase natural gas capacity by 17 per cent to meet current and future demand in BC's Lower Mainland and the US Pacific Northwest

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has issued its Recommendation Report for Westcoast Energy GP Inc. on behalf of Westcoast Energy Limited Partnership's (Westcoast) Sunrise Expansion Program (Project), finding that it is in the public interest and recommends that a certificate be issued to authorize the Project. The existing system is in British Columbia (BC), with project activities planned between Chetwynd, BC, and the Canada/United States border at Huntingdon/Sumas near Abbotsford, BC.

The Project involves constructing and operating:

11 natural gas pipeline loops, totaling approximately 139 kilometres, primarily adjacent to existing rights-of-way or other linear disturbances;

two overhead power lines, spanning about 10 kilometres, supply electricity to new electric compressor units at existing compressor stations; and,

certain facility upgrades, modifications, and other related activities.

The additional capacity is necessary to address current and new demand associated with the Woodfibre LNG export facility which begins operating in 2027.

The Commission found that the project would be necessary and economically feasible and would be built and operated safely in alignment with regulatory and safety standards. The Commission recommends 47 conditions that Westcoast must adhere to throughout different phases of the Project's lifecycle. These conditions address all aspects of the Project including construction, safety, environmental monitoring and Indigenous involvement.

The Recommendation Report has been submitted to the Government of Canada's Governor in Council for its review and final decision on whether the Project is in the public interest.

Quick Facts

On May 30, 2024, Westcoast submitted its application, followed by the Commission's July 30, 2024, announcement of a public hearing, and the CER's December 6, 2024, issuance of the Hearing Order outlining the hearing process and public participation guidance.





The Commission has made its recommendation ahead of the legislated time limit of February 12, 2026, established for this project. The hearing process took nearly 15 months from when the application was determined to be complete to when the recommendation report was issued.





The Commission's hearing process was designed so it could hear and consider a range of perspectives and to meaningfully include Indigenous Peoples, ensuring their knowledge, interests and concerns were considered.





Hearing participants engaged in the process by, among other ways, submitting written evidence and comments, participating in information requests, submitting Indigenous-led assessments, and sharing oral Indigenous knowledge at various locations along the Project route.





The CER offered $6.78M in participant funding to Indigenous communities to support participation in the hearing and Crown consultation processes. There were 34 contribution agreements signed with 48 communities valued at approximately $5.4M.





At the hearing's conclusion, there were 63 confirmed intervenors, including 40 Indigenous communities and organizations.





The Commission carefully considered all submissions, including over 60 hours of oral Indigenous knowledge, written evidence, Indigenous-led assessments or studies, three days of oral argument, Crown Consultation Coordinator reports, and 87 letters of comment.





While the Commission Panel differed in their views on certain subject matters, the full Panel unanimously agrees the Project is in the public interest and recommends approval and issuing the certificate under section 186 of the CER Act.

