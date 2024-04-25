CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS TERMINATES AGREEMENT WITH WANDOO OIL INC. REGARDING THE KUSTRA OCHOA WELL # 1 WORK-OVER PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Energy Partners Inc. (NEX: CE.H) (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has decided not to proceed with the planned investment in the Kustra Ochoa well #1 work-over project proposed by Wandoo Oil Ltd. ("Wandoo") that was announced in the Company's news release issued on May 9, 2023. The Company has terminated the Participation Agreement with Wandoo and has no further financial or any other obligations to Wandoo.

The Company anticipates calling a shareholders meeting in approximately the end of August after the summer holiday period to allow for shareholder participation.

The Company is working with the TSXV Venture Exchange to seek a reinstatement of trading of the Company's common shares.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

