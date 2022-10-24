Canada Energy Partners signs agreement to drill three wells in the Gulf Coast Basin located in Matagorda County, Texas

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW./

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Energy Partners Inc. (NEX: CE.H) (the "Company" or "CE") today announced the execution of a Participation Agreement ("PA") and Joint Operating Agreement with Arcadia Operating, LLC ("Arcadia") and the Standard Mutual Assurance Company, LLC to drill three development wells on the Grand Slam oil and gas production leases in Matagorda County, Texas. The Grand Slam field is located 90 miles south of Houston and the three proposed well sites are in the middle of existing oil and gas infrastructure, pipelines and gathering stations. The Grand Slam field entered production in 2,000 and has a history of prolific production. The fundamental terms of the PA are as follows: (i) the Company will advance USD$13.5 million to acquire interests in the three development wells; (ii) upon commencement of production, the Company will receive first priority to 70.74% of the net production revenues; and (iii) upon repayment of the Company's capital contributions, the working interest entitlements will be adjusted to 53.06%.

Figure 1. Grand Slam location map (CNW Group/Canada Energy Partners Inc.) Table 1 (CNW Group/Canada Energy Partners Inc.)

The Company intends to complete an equity financing to fund its capital contribution obligations under the PA and to provide for working capital. The terms of the proposed financing will be announced shortly in consultation with the Company's capital markets advisors. Completion of the proposed transaction under the PA is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"This agreement represents our first project in Texas and we are excited to partner with Arcadia Operating and SMAC Partners as we are aligned on the significant potential of the Grand Slam Project," said Grant Hall, President and CEO of Canada Energy Partners. "The company continues to investigate and review other investment opportunities and will be using the funds earned from the Grand Slam to pursue similar opportunities wherever they are located."

Opportunity Highlights

Located in one of the world's major mega basins

Asset surrounded by major upstream and midstream infrastructure

Up to $28 Million of NPV (10) potential

of NPV (10) potential Gross reserves of 21 BCF and 674 MBO associated with proposed development plan

Additional unquantified contingent resources provide optionality and running room

Highly experienced and proven management

Project largely de-risked

Grand Slam (Figure 1) offers and attractive opportunity to acquire 53.06% working interest by drilling three (3) development wells in the thickest portion of the Claughton A&B reservoirs (Frio Fm), that will recover ~21 BCF & 647,000 Bbls of gross reserves at a total capital expenditure of approximately $13.5 million. Each new well is estimated to cost ~$4.7 million to drill and complete (D&C). It is expected the new wells will produce a balance mix of gas (85%) and liquids (15%), providing a high-margin stable cashflow. Arcadia is the non-operated partner and brings nearly 100 years of operating experience in the basin.

Grand Slam is a liquid-rich gas field discovered in 2000 by the completion of the Runnells Gas Unit Well No.3. The discovery well initially produced 22 MMscfpd. Located in the heart of the Frio trend wedged between several large gulf coast fields 90 miles SW of Houston in Matagorda County. Grand Slam is covered by proprietary 3D seismic, it produced ~21 BCF of gas and 665,000 Bbls of condensate, out of 7 wells within the leased acreage (704 acres). Historically, some of the wells had an initial production (IP) ~20 MMscfpd and 620 Bcpd. (Figure 1).

Reserves volumes reported below (Table) are the result of a third-party reserves evaluation as of June 1, 2022, performed by Chapman Petroleum Engineering Ltd. ("Chapman") of Calgary, Alberta and was conducted in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluators Handbook ("COGEH") and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101").

The table below shows the Total Proved Undeveloped (PUD), Probable (2P) and Possible (3P) reserves in Gross and Net to CEP. Chapman's reserves evaluation only considers the proposed three (3) well development plan. Other resources could be produced with additional infill drilling locations as estimated by the Operator.

Arcadia is a 93-year-old independent Texas based oil and gas company with its antecedent founding in 1929 shortly after the discovery of the great East Texas oil field. The company which was a part of the early Texas petroleum industry pioneers was headquartered in Tyler, Texas for 61 years before moving to Dallas, Texas in 1991. The company's operational activities have been primarily focused on the Gulf Coast, Eastern, and Southern regions of Texas where it has overseen thousands of wells in all phases of development.

Glossary

Bbls: barrels of crude oil

BCF: Billion Cubic Feet of natural gas

Bcpd: barrels of condensate per day

MMscfpd: Millions of standard cubic feet of natural gas per day (gas volume at 60°F and 14.65 psia)

MBO: Thousands of barrels of Oil.

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ricardo Chona, a consultant to CEP. Mr. Chona is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), holds a M.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (New Mexico Tech) and has over 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry. The recovery and reserve estimates provided in this news release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein. In certain of the tables set forth above, the columns may not fully reconcile due to rounding.

