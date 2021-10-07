Canada Energy Partners Phishing Attack on Bank Account

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Energy Partners Inc. (NEX: CE.H) (the "Company") wishes to inform the public that it has been the victim of a phishing financial fraud perpetrated by professional hackers in a very sophisticated scheme. The crime resulted in the loss of $220,000.00 US from the Company's bank accounts. The commercial bank is conducting forensic accounting audit and trying to recover at least a portion of the funds but due to the sophisticated nature of the hack, these efforts may not bear any favorable results. Police have been notified and are investigating as well.

Grant Hall, Canada Energy's President commented, "Unfortunately we all see and read about this type of technology hacking almost every day. We were confident that our protocols protected us, but it seems that where there is a will there is a way prevailed in this case and the thieves were able to steal at least a portion of the Company's funds. We have taken steps to vigorously tighten our financial and banking protocols even further. We have opened new bank accounts with one Canada's largest financial institutions that offers an even a greater level of financial security than we have in place at present."

Canada Energy is involved in ongoing detailed negotiations with the Government of Gabon regarding an oil project located in that country and those negotiations and due diligence works are continuing with no pause.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Grant Hall, Canada Energy's president by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1 520 668 4101

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Canada Energy Partners Inc.:

Grant Hall

President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including, without limitation, estimated revenues. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the anticipated filing deadline for the Annual Filings. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the failure to file the Annual Filings by the anticipated date. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.

SOURCE Canada Energy Partners Inc.

For further information: CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC., Attention: Grant Hall, President, Email: [email protected], Direct Phone: (520) 668 4101