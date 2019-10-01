Canada Encourages Global Participation in Educating and Raising Awareness of HPV - The Federation of Medical Women of Canada Welcomes HPV Prevention Week

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Today marks the first day of HPV Prevention Week. This annual campaign has garnered world-wide attention with numerous countries joining the movement to educate on HPV Prevention including immunization, screening, and treatment. Launched in 2017 through the stewardship of The Federation of Medical Women of Canada (FMWC) and collaboration partners including the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada, Medical Women's International Association, Merck Canada, and regional partners, the campaign continues to grow in its reach and influence.

This year marks the third annual HPV Prevention Week bringing together health care providers and patients alike to raise awareness and educate on HPV immunization as the first step in prevention of HPV infection and six types of cancer.

"We are able to prevent HPV-related cancers, and are working toward their elimination. However, HPV remains a common infection affecting men and women of all ages. Detection is important, but we can do more and not only detect early, but prevent HPV and its cancers through immunization." said Dr. Vivien Brown, Chair of HPV Prevention Week, a family physician.

This year's education campaign will focus on sharing the free documentary "Lady Ganga: Nilza's Story." This short film shares the story of Michele Baldwin, or "Lady Ganga." As she battled cervical cancer, she travelled to India to stand up paddle board the Ganga River, inspiring women globally to get tested for cervical cancer. This inspiring documentary shares not only Michele's story, but that of a woman she inspired: Nilza. Multiple screenings are scheduled for across Canada, with details available at fmwc.ca/hpv-prevention-week.

"The Medical Women's International Association (MWIA) are delighted to contribute to the success of HPV Prevention Week, including helping take Canada's leadership in this area global. HPV and its related cancers are preventable, and we are pleased to partner with the FMWC and share this campaign, its message, and activities with other nations. Following Canada's example, HPV Prevention Weeks are to be held in the United States, Taiwan, and India. We encourage everyone, regardless of age or gender, to talk with their healthcare provider about HPV prevention, including vaccination and screening to eliminate HPV-related cancers." said MWIA President, Dr. Clarissa Fabre.

Key Facts:

HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in Canada and around the world.

and around the world. It is estimate that as many as 75% of sexually active men and women will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives, regardless of lifestyle, but most people with healthy immune systems will eventually clear the infection from their bodies.

HPV can cause genital warts and six different types of cancer – Oropharyngeal, Penile, Anal, Vaginal, Cervical and Vulvar – but it is preventable.

The HPV vaccine is very effective for school-aged children and people of all ages. Those with previous exposure to HPV or a history of HPV-related diseases still benefit from HPV immunization.

HPV Prevention week (#HPVPW19) is October 1-7, 2019 with a mission to educate Canadians about HPV prevention. Join the conversation and share what you learn using #HPVPW19 #CANADAvsHPV.

HPV-related cancers are preventable with immunization, visit canadavshpv.ca to find links to resources and websites with other resources regarding HPV, what it is and how to fight it.

Made possible through the support of Merck Canada Inc. The opinions expressed in this material are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Merck Canada Inc.

About FMWC

The Federation of Medical Women of Canada (FMWC) is a national organization committed to the professional, social and personal advancement of women physicians and to the promotion of the well-being of women both in the medical profession and in society at large. Established in 1924, the FMWC is also an independent nation member of the Medical Women's International Association. For more information, please visit: www.fmwc.ca

