A new report from Electric Mobility Canada answers the question: As Canadians pay at the pump, which provinces make it easiest to go electric?

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Electric Mobility Canada (EMC), with the support of Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors, released a Scorecard comparing how Canadian provinces and territories are doing at supporting consumers in their transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

The Scorecard shows that exciting action is underway, with EVs becoming the clear choice for consumers and businesses in many parts of the country. At the same time, provinces and territories still have much work ahead to meet demand and provide affordable access to electric vehicles.

The Scorecard measures progress based on policies and programs put in place to ensure EV supply, support adoption, build charging infrastructure, and develop the workforce. Provinces and territories are then grouped under the categories of Canadian Leaders, Building Momentum and Getting Started.

The Canada EV Scorecard tracks actions taken or already in place in the 2021–22 fiscal year. Funding for the Scorecard was also provided by the Trottier Family Foundation, the Ivey Foundation and the Transition Accelerator. EMC intends to update and release the Scorecard regularly, acting as a consistent reference point for progress and policy inspiration in the transition to EVs.

Links

Full press release

Backgrounder

Provincial and Territorial Zero-Emission Vehicle Scorecard 2021 (full report)

Quotes

"Provinces and territories have a key role in making electric mobility a reliable, affordable and accessible option for all Canadians. Those making it easiest to skip the dreaded cost of a trip to the pump have a few things in common: mandating sales of EVs, introducing purchase incentives, and making investments in charging infrastructure," said Daniel Breton, President and CEO of Electric Mobility Canada. "We clearly see that these measures encourage EV adoption and protect Canadians from unpredictable and exorbitant prices at the pump, but there's much more to be done across Canada and in every action area. To make the most of an expected federal ZEV mandate, EMC calls on provinces and territories to leverage their unique to advance ZEV adoption and to keep Canada competitive while getting cleaner and creating high paying sustainable jobs."

"The global EV market has already taken off, so Canada must look critically at how we compare and drill down on what we need to do not only to get more Canadians into sustainable transportation, but to position Canada as a global economic winner in this new sector" said Dan Wicklum, CEO of the Transition Accelerator. "This much-needed Scorecard lays out where progress is being made and where provinces and territories need to go to accelerate the transition to electric mobility across Canada. Although the scorecard results show promising trends, Canadian jurisdictions need to take sustained and expanded action to get it right."

"From our work on the ground with governments and utilities, we know that decision makers are looking for benchmarks against which to track their progress on EVs," said Philippe Dunsky President of Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors. "We're proud to support this initiative and hope that it can help governments support consumers and drive the energy transition forward."

About:

Electric Mobility Canada is a national membership-based not-for-profit organization dedicated exclusively to the advancement of electric mobility as an opportunity to fight climate change and air pollution while stimulating the Canadian economy.

SOURCE Electric Mobility Canada

For further information: Media contact: Carrie Croft, Temple Scott Associstes, 613-406-4986, [email protected]