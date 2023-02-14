Canada Diagnostic Centres Expands National Footprint with Strategic Acquisitions of Guardian Radiology and The Ultrasound Centre

"Novacap-backed Canada Diagnostic Centres concludes series of acquisitions elevating its capabilities to provide unparalleled medical imaging services to patients."

MONTREAL and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Diagnostic Centres (CDC), a leading provider of medical imaging services, announces the strategic acquisitions of both Guardian Radiology and The Ultrasound Centre (TUC). This move expands CDC's presence in Saskatchewan while reinforcing its standing in Alberta and British Columbia. The acquisition of TUC follows CDC's successful partnership with Guardian Radiology, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality care to a wider population of Canadians.

"With these partnerships established, we are poised to broaden our outreach and provide world-class healthcare services to even more communities throughout Western Canada," stated Dr. Robert Davies, CEO of CDC. "We are thrilled to work with the talented teams from TUC and Guardian to deliver the best possible care for our patients."

"Our collaboration with The Ultrasound Centre and Guardian Radiology has allowed us to elevate our commitment to providing exceptional patient care. The collective expertise of our team members has resulted in a more comprehensive and patient-focused approach to medical imaging services," added Dr. Casey Young, Chief Development Officer of CDC.

"The Ultrasound Center is excited to join the CDC family, a leader in medical imaging services," said Nadine Kanigan, CEO of TUC. "This partnership provides our team with new opportunities to continue delivering exceptional care to patients in Saskatchewan and beyond."

"With Novacap as our partner, we have found the perfect match to accelerate the growth of CDC and make radiology services accessible to more Canadians while building a great place to work and practice. The acquisitions of Guardian Radiology and The Ultrasound Centre mark a new chapter in CDC's journey to provide unparalleled care to patients and communities across Western Canada." - Lorne Paperny, founder and President at CDC.

"Novacap is proud to support the continued growth and expansion of CDC. The recent transactions serve as a testament to this commitment, further solidifying CDC's position as the premier provider of radiology services in Western Canada," said Marc Paiement, senior partner at Novacap.

About Canada Diagnostic Centres

Canada Diagnostic Centres is one of the largest providers of medical imaging services in Canada. The company has 28 clinics in Alberta, 9 clinics in Saskatchewan, and 1 clinic in British Columbia, servicing ~700,000 patient visits annually under eight different imaging modalities: X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, fluoroscopy, bone mineral density, nuclear medicine, MRI and CT.

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading North American private equity firm with over C$8B of AUM that has invested in more than 100 platform companies and completed more than 150 add-on acquisitions. Applying its sector-focused approach since 2007 in Industries, TMT, Financial Services, and Digital Infrastructure, Novacap's deep domain expertise can accelerate company growth and create long-term value. With experienced, dedicated investment and operations teams as well as substantial capital, Novacap has the resources and knowledge that help build world-class businesses. Novacap has offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York.

