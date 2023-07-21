OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Having access to quality dental care is an important part of our overall health, yet we know that many Canadians go without necessary dental care due to the high costs. That's why last year, the Government of Canada launched the Canada Dental Benefit. The benefit provides support to families who need it most by helping cover dental care expenses for their children under 12 years of age.

Today, we crossed another major milestone. Since the launch of the second benefit period on July 1, 2023, the Canada Dental Benefit has helped more than 100,000 children get brighter smiles and healthier teeth. In total, close to 340,000 children across Canada have been able to access the dental care they need and deserve since the benefit was launched in December 2022.

The Government of Canada continues to accept applications for the second benefit period. Families who meet the eligibility criteria can once again receive up to $650, depending on their income, for each eligible child under 12 for out-of-pocket expenses paid for dental care services received between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. Families are encouraged to visit Canada.ca/dental to see if their children are eligible.

We know that children are not the only ones who need better access to affordable dental care. That is why Budget 2023 announced an investment of $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and $4.4 billion ongoing, to implement the new Canadian Dental Care Plan. Once implemented, it will support up to nine million uninsured Canadians who have an annual adjusted family net income of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000, with the oral health care they need. The plan is expected to begin rolling out by the end of 2023 with an aim of full implementation by the end of 2025.

No one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills. Canadians – from coast to coast to coast – deserve access to quality dental care, which we know is important not only for oral health, but for overall health.

