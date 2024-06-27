MONTREAL, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready for a memorable day on July 1st at the Old Port of Montreal, from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.!

To celebrate Canada Day, we invite you to a great family celebration, designed to enchant visitors of all ages. Come and share a moment of happiness and conviviality with the Montreal community, in a warm and festive atmosphere.

A Family Day

Under the theme "Family Day at the Old Port of Montreal", festivities will take place in a neighbourhood atmosphere, creating a warm and welcoming environment for all. The festivities kick off at 1:30 p.m. with a salute fired by the Canadian Armed Forces, followed by the swearing-in ceremony for new citizens at 2:00 p.m.

Activities for all ages

Families can enjoy a multitude of activities starting at 3 p.m. The Clock Tower Quay will be transformed into a huge playground, with attractions for everyone: inflatable games, game booths and make-up counters to add a touch of fantasy to your day. Children can also draw and take part in a First Nations talking stick workshop.

An unforgettable evening

The evening will be hosted by DJ Hools, whose musical performances will set the central stage alight from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. To crown this festive day, fireworks will light up the skies over the Old Port.

Commitment to eco-responsibility

Once again this year, special attention is being paid to eco-responsibility. Recycled wood signage, reusable flags and rigorous waste management are being put in place to minimize environmental impact.

An Invitation to All

Don't miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with your loved ones. Full event details are available on our website. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to make sure you don't miss any of the surprises in store!

Come celebrate with your family, strengthen ties and enjoy an exceptional day in the heart of Montreal!

Website: https://www.feteducanadamtl.ca - Facebook: @feteducanadamontreal - Instagram: @fetucedanadamontreal - #CanadaMontreal2024

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Government of Canada.

About Tandem Communication

Anchored in Montreal and active across the country, Tandem has been deploying its strategic rigor, creative audacity and solid logistical expertise since 2002 to deliver high-impact communications-marketing experiences with meticulous execution.

SOURCE Canada Day in Montréal

Media contact: Stéphane Guertin 514 592-8236 / [email protected]