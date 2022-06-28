LAVAL, QC, June 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This year, Canada Day returns to the Centre de la nature de Laval on July 1st. A great opportunity to get together, interact and make the most of a large recreational area in this green setting.

Starting at 2:00 p.m., there will be activities for all ages: an obstacle course, a art workshop, face painting, bouncy castles, street trucks and carnival-style games. Radio station WKND-FM will also be there with its team of presenters in a fun and friendly area.

Laval residents will also be able to meet members of the Canadian Armed Forces and get a serving of the traditional Canada Day cake.

At 8:30 p.m., let the music play! The Canada Day show will feature a variety of musical styles. An original program featuring Paul Kunigis, whose music is a mosaic of influences and the cultures this singer has been immersed in, and the a cappella group QW4RTZ. This quartet combines humour and vocal prowess, and rises to the challenge of pleasing all audiences. A joyful festive show that will end with fireworks.

Come celebrate, enjoy the vibe and dance together on Friday, July 1st at the Centre de la nature for Canada Day. Hearts will be pounding in Laval for this on-site, in-person reunion. Full details at Canada Day in Laval.

