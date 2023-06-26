LAVAL, QC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - This year's Canada Day festivities will take on a whole new shape, with a realignment on family-oriented activities to bring the festivities closer to the people of Laval.

As a result, the Centre de la nature de Laval will be transformed into a large-scale celebration site featuring inflatables, game booths, face-painting booths and public entertainers.

The day's activities will include shows and other entertainment for children such as meeting representatives of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. As icing on the cake, there will also be a swearing-in ceremony for new Canadians, as well as the actual traditional sharing of Canada Day cake.

Let's celebrate and enjoy it all together on Saturday, July 1, at the Centre de la nature de Laval. For full details, visit the Canada Day in Laval's website.

Funded by Government of Canada and the City of Laval

