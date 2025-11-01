TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 31 and November 1, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, hosted the 9th Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA9) in Toronto, Ontario, where ministers and key partners gathered to advance discussion on climate action ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) taking place in Belém, Brazil, later this month. Held on the heels of the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, MoCA9 enabled Canada to show its continued leadership on tackling climate change through international cooperation.

The MoCA meetings are co-convened by Canada, China, and the European Union to advance climate action under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. At MoCA9, discussions focused on mobilizing climate finance and facilitating the transition to low-carbon, resilient economies, implementing real-world solutions to climate change through strong collective actions and ways to enhance outcomes at COP30.

Working with international partners on climate action contributes to a sustainable, low-carbon and climate-resilient future for Canadians and people around the world. It also supports shared goals for economic growth and jobs in the emerging net-zero economy.

Canada is fully committed to achieving a low-carbon economy--it is not only essential for the world's climate, it is a core requirement for building secure, competitive, and resilient economies. Through MoCA9, Canada reinforced its determination to be a leader in collaborative international efforts on implementing the Paris Agreement and working toward ambitious global climate action.

Quotes

"The world is moving toward a low-carbon economy and Canada is ready. Our businesses and industries are well-positioned to seize opportunities that create jobs, support affordability, and build climate resilience. Lowering carbon pollution is both smart economics and sound stewardship--it protects Canadians and the places they call home and provides opportunities for a clean energy transition to build a stronger, more sustainable, and more competitive Canada. Working with global partners on these initiatives positions us to drive ambitious climate action toward a cleaner, greener future."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The 30th annual Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) will be held from November 10 to 21, 2025, in Belém, Brazil.

Since 2015, Canada has provided over $8.7 billion in climate finance from all sources, contributing to efforts to meet the collective US$100 billion goal under the Paris Agreement.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]