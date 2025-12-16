VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, announced that the Government of Canada is partnering with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, the Province of British Columbia, and other public and private partners to protect vital Rocky Mountain landscapes in southeastern British Columbia. Through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, Environment and Climate Change Canada is contributing $20 million to complete the Kootenay Forest Lands project, one of Canada's largest private land conservation projects to date. This complements a contribution of $7 million made through the Old Growth Nature Fund to an earlier phase of the project. With the support of the Ktunaxa First Nations, in whose territory the project is located, Kootenay Forest Lands will continue to deliver lasting benefits for biodiversity, climate resilience, and community value.

The Minister made the announcement in Vancouver alongside the Honourable Randene Neill, British Columbia's Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship; Catherine Grenier, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nature Conservancy of Canada; and Kathryn Teneese, Chair of the Ktunaxa Nation Council. The Kootenay Forest Lands will help maintain one of North America's most important wildlife corridors, supporting at-risk species such as the grizzly bear, the badger, the whitebark pine, the bull trout, and the bighorn sheep. The area also contains rare high-elevation grasslands, old-growth forests, and streams that feed the Elk River--an essential waterway for ecosystems and communities. Transitioning these lands from industrial forestry to conservation-focused management will enhance carbon storage, reduce emissions, and build resilience to climate-related risks such as wildfire and flooding.

This project supports Canada's commitment to conserve 30% of land and water by 2030 and contributes to global efforts to halt biodiversity loss and fight climate change.

Quotes

"The conservation of the Kootenay Forest Lands reflects Canada's commitment to protecting nature while reducing annual greenhouse gas emissions. With the endorsement of the Ktunaxa First Nations, partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, and the support of governments, industry, and communities, we have secured lands that will provide lasting ecological, cultural, and community benefits. This achievement reflects the strength of partnership and Indigenous leadership in safeguarding Canada's natural heritage for generations to come."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"British Columbia has the greatest diversity of species, ecosystems, and habitats of any of Canada's provinces or territories. Our government celebrates the securement of the Kootenay Forest Lands, which is the result of years of dedication and rewarding partnerships. We will continue to work with First Nations, communities, land trusts, and conservancies, and other interested parties throughout British Columbia to preserve areas of natural beauty and ecological importance."

– The Honourable Randene Neill, British Columbia's Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

"The Kootenay Forest Lands are an example of what's possible when we lead through collaboration. Projects like this turn ambition into action: protecting nature, supporting communities, and proving that conservation is one of our most powerful climate solutions. It's proof of what we can accomplish when we come together for nature."

– Catherine Grenier, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nature Conservancy of Canada

"The conservation of the Kootenay Forest Lands is a landmark achievement for British Columbia and for Canada, made possible by the Nature Conservancy of Canada's leadership and our collective partnership with provincial, industry, and philanthropic partners. Protecting 45,000 hectares of rare grasslands, ancient forests, and vital watersheds ensures that wildlife, communities, and future generations will benefit from the services these lands provide for decades to come. It's a clear example that public funding can spur additional contributions from the private sector and philanthropic donors."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund is a $1.4 billion, ten-year fund to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by five to seven megatonnes by 2030. The Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund will achieve this by supporting projects that reduce loss, restore, or improve the management of ecosystems such as forests, wetlands, peatlands and grasslands. These projects will also benefit important habitats for migratory birds, species at risk, and other species of cultural and/or socio-economic importance to local communities.

Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund projects also advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, strengthen science and knowledge on natural climate solutions, and support policies and tools that improve biodiversity and climate outcomes across Canada.

The Government of Canada's Old Growth Nature Fund was a $50 million, three-year fund supporting the Province of British Columbia and their partners to secure up to 4,000 km2 of old growth coastal and interior rainforest.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]