Canada invests in reliable, affordable and clean electricity

SAINT-JEAN-BAPTISTE, QC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Faced with global volatility and a changing climate, Canada is choosing to build projects that make us a clean energy superpower, strengthen our economy and reduce costs for Canadians -- including the price of power. This means that we must grow and modernize the infrastructure of our electricity grids to ensure that more Canadians can access reliable and affordable electricity.

That's why today, Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $4.5 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) for the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Regional Electricity Cooperative's Electricity Distribution System Modernization Project, which services 16 municipalities in Montérégie and Estrie.

This project will:

Improve the reliability and resilience of the local electricity grid.

Support the integration of renewable energy and battery energy storage.

Support the electrification of new end-uses.

Help cooperative members better manage their energy use through the deployment of up to 7,500 digital metering technologies, such as smart meters.

Today's announcement demonstrates how the federal government is supporting the modernization of Canada's electricity system, helping to reduce GHG emissions and prepare for the growing electricity demand as we work to double Canada's electricity grid by 2050 under Powering Canada Strong: A National Strategy for an Electrified Canadian Economy.

This investment is strengthening the local grid, supporting the integration of renewable energy and ensuring the Cooperative's electricity grid is prepared to meet growing electricity demand while delivering reliable, affordable power to the community.

Quotes

"In partnership with provinces like Quebec, Canada is building the electricity grid we need for a prosperous, secure and clean future. By investing in modern electricity infrastructure, we are strengthening grid reliability, supporting the integration of renewable energy and helping to deliver affordable, reliable electricity to communities across Quebec."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"For more than 80 years, our Cooperative has placed its members and community development at the heart of its decisions, and the Government of Canada's support recognizes this commitment. This investment will enable us to continue rolling out smart meters and a secure communications network to improve electricity consumption management, service quality and infrastructure resilience. The Board of Directors thanks the Government of Canada and all partners for their trust and their contribution to this project, which is so important to the community."

Philippe Gosselin

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Coopérative d'électricité de Saint-Jean-Baptiste

"This announcement marks an important milestone in the modernization of the Cooperative's electrical grid and digital infrastructure, made possible by financial support from the Government of Canada. This investment will improve grid reliability, provide members with new energy management tools and pave the way for the integration of tomorrow's energy technologies. The Cooperative thanks Natural Resources Canada and its partners for their confidence in this project, which reinforces the Cooperative's role as a leader in innovation while continuing its mission to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable service."

Damien M. Tholomier

Chief Executive Officer, Coopérative d'électricité de Saint-Jean-Baptiste

Quick Facts

The Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) is a $4.5-billion program designed to reduce emissions and enable a more modern, reliable electricity grid system by supporting the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and renewables in every region of Canada.

The Coopérative d'électricité de Saint-Jean-Baptiste is one of 151 electric distribution utilities in Canada and the last remaining cooperative in Quebec, with a service area of 469 square kilometres and 437 kilometres of distribution lines and serving 7,000 customers and 16 municipalities in the Montérégie and Estrie regions. The mission of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Electric Cooperative is to play an active role in the energy transition and to focus on the needs of its members by ensuring a reliable and affordable electricity supply.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]