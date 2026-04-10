Canada celebrates the end of successful Artemis II mission

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Canada is celebrating the return of the Artemis II crew. After nearly 10 days aboard the Orion capsule, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen, together with NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, has safely landed on Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego at 8:07 pm ET.

While Jeremy Hansen's presence on the Artemis II crew allowed Canadians from coast to coast to coast to feel connected to this historic mission, CSA astronaut Jenni Gibbons also played an essential role on Earth. As Artemis capcom, she guided the crew from ground control throughout their journey.

Having two CSA astronauts contribute so directly to Artemis II highlights the skills of Canada's astronaut corps and the strength of our country's expertise in space. Their involvement is the culmination of decades of contributions and investments, proving that Canadian expertise has been instrumental to space exploration. It also serves as a reminder of the vital role our country will continue to play as humanity moves toward the next frontier of exploration.

Quotes

"Artemis II marks a historic milestone for Canada. Jeremy Hansen becomes the first Canadian to take part in a lunar mission, and his achievement will inspire generations. This moment reflects decades of Canadian vision, ingenuity, and strategic investment in our space sector. As Jeremy makes history, he carries with him the talent and ambition of Canadians everywhere, opening the door to new opportunities for our economy and for the next generation of explorers."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"With Artemis II complete, we leave this mission with new knowledge, renewed confidence, and a shared belief that Canada belongs at the forefront of human space exploration. Canadians can take great pride in CSA astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen, who travelled further than humanity has ever been, and CSA astronaut Jenni Gibbons, who ably guided the crew with communications from the ground mission control. Their leadership, dedication, and courage inspired a nation and represented the very best of who we are."

– Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

"Artemis II has been an amazing, profound, and beautiful experience, but also very humbling. It has been an honour representing Canada on this mission. I am forever grateful for the hard work of so many Canadians that made this historic mission a reality."

– Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Quick facts

Between April 1 and 10, the crew: circled the globe twice headed out on a four-day outbound course to the Moon completed a lunar flyby became the humans who have travelled the farthest into space observed regions of the Moon never before seen by human eyes carried out a series of science activities that will help advance space exploration re-entered Earth's atmosphere at 35 times the speed of sound covered more than 1.1 million kilometres in total before returning home

Over the course of the mission, Canadians got the opportunity to experience Artemis II firsthand through a variety of activities, including three live space-to-Earth connections with Jeremy Hansen, daily updates, and social media content.

As the first crewed flight of the multi-mission Artemis campaign, Artemis II tested the Orion spacecraft's systems and set the stage for future missions aimed at landing humans on the lunar surface and ultimately preparing for human exploration of Mars.

Canada had a seat on Artemis II thanks to decades of contributions and strategic investments, notably in space robotics systems, proving that Canada's expertise is instrumental to space exploration endeavours.

With Artemis II, Canada has now flown 10 astronauts on 18 space missions.

Associated links

Artemis II: Destination Moon

CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen's biography

Information kit – Artemis II mission

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]