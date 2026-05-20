OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is advancing responsible development in the North by supporting better data, stronger partnerships, and regulatory processes guided by Indigenous priorities.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, highlighted the recently launched call for expressions of interest under the Northern Regulatory Initiative to further strengthen Indigenous and system readiness across northern regulatory regimes.

This call directly complements investments in initiatives like the recently launched Regional Database and Major Project Review Tool, developed by the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board with federal support. This innovative platform will improve access to environmental, socio-economic, and project information, helping regulators, Indigenous governments, communities, and project proponents make more informed and coordinated decisions.

Through this initiative, Indigenous governments and organizations in Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut are invited to submit expressions of interest for actions that:

deliver timely, relevant data to support project applications, regulatory reviews and decisions; and,

strengthen Indigenous readiness to participate in regulatory processes.

Successful applicants may receive up to $500,000 over three years to support Indigenous–led initiatives that inform decision–making and advance nation–building and major projects in Canada's North.

By bringing together publicly available data into one accessible system, the tool strengthens transparency and supports a better understanding of cumulative effects across the Slave Geological Province. It is designed to enhance the efficiency, predictability, and integrity of environmental assessment processes for major projects in the Northwest Territories.

In the coming weeks and months, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada will introduce additional measures as part of a strategic plan to invest $42 million over four years to ensure northern regulatory systems are well-equipped to accommodate the increased pace of development and economic activity in the North.

In addition to the call for proposals announced today, this will include investments to support co-management boards to increase their capacity and adopt innovative tools and technologies, support for the regulatory readiness of communities and Indigenous governments, and support to enable collaboration between co-management partners to address regulatory barriers and ensure predictability.

Together, these actions and investments demonstrate Canada's broader commitment to improving northern regulatory systems so they are clear, reliable, and responsive to the needs and priorities of Northerners and Indigenous Peoples, while respecting modern treaties and Indigenous rights.

Quotes

"Strong, transparent, and coordinated regulatory systems are essential to unlocking the North's economic potential in partnership with Indigenous Peoples. Investments in tools like the Regional Database, alongside our Northern Regulatory Initiative, will make sure communities have the information, capacity, and support they need to help shape major project decisions in ways that reflect their priorities and rights."

– The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Our government is committed to strengthening nation–to–nation, government–to–government, and Inuit–Crown relationships by ensuring Indigenous Peoples are full partners in decisions that affect their lands and communities. Through initiatives like the Northern Regulatory Initiative and investments in accessible data and tools, we are supporting Indigenous leadership, building capacity, and advancing more transparent, efficient, and inclusive regulatory processes across the North."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty,

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

""Responsible resource development and strong partnerships in the North are essential to building a strong, resilient Canadian economy. By improving regulatory clarity, supporting Indigenous leadership, and investing in modern tools and systems, we are helping create the conditions for sustainable growth, investment certainty, and shared prosperity."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

Regulatory systems in the Northwest Territories are founded in modern treaties, and co-management boards – comprised of members nominated or appointed by Indigenous governments, Canada, and the Government of the Northwest Territories – lead impact assessment, water licensing, and land use permitting processes.

Canada and the Government of the Northwest Territories signed an MOU in March 2026 to strengthen coordination and improve regulatory outcomes in partnership with Indigenous governments.

The Regional Database and Major Project Review Tool integrates environmental, socio–economic, mapping, monitoring, and project information into one platform.

The Northern Regulatory Initiative supports Indigenous–led projects that improve readiness, participation, and efficiency in northern regulatory systems.

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SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]