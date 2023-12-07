Canada-Based Humanitarian Charities Organize Press Conference Calling for Urgent Need for Canadian Government Support in Addressing Health Care Crisis in Gaza

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The deteriorating healthcare crisis in Gaza demands urgent attention and immediate action from the Canadian Government. A press conference will be held on December 8th to discuss the pressing healthcare crisis and advocate for Canadian support to address the escalating humanitarian catastrophe. This media event follows a recent meeting between the Prime Minister's Office and press conference organizers. It also follows a joint letter uniting over 3,000 concerned Canadian physicians emphasizing the need for urgent intervention.

What: Press Conference on Urgent Healthcare Catastrophe in Gaza

When: Friday, December 8th, 2023 at 11 am EST

Where: UOSSM Canada, 2255 Dundas St W Suite 129, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6

Who: The Union Of Medical Care And Relief Organizations (UOSSM) is a Canadian nonprofit humanitarian organization supporting health-related needs and well-being of people and communities affected by crises, through the building of sustainable health-related services and reducing human suffering.

Why:

Speakers will articulate three critical demands directed at the Canadian government. Our approach is multifaceted, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian relief. Canadian International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) are ready to rapidly provide essential aid including food, water, fuel, and medical supplies. Additionally, our plan involves deploying medical personnel and equipment to offer life-saving care, with a special focus on severely traumatized children suffering in this crisis, particularly those who have lost limbs. This comprehensive strategy underscores our commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by those most affected.

Speakers will also highlight the current health care and humanitarian conditions in Gaza based which include:

Press Conference Speaker(s):

Dr. Mohsina Chaklader, Humanity Auxilium

Dr. Aliya Khan, Board Member, Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations-Canada

Dr. Ben Thompson, Nephrologist

Rabea Soofi, Penny Appeal Canada

Shaneeza Kanji, Board Member, Human Concern International (HCI)

Mashaal Saeed, Islamic Relief Canada

How to Attend: Interested media representatives can attend the conference in person at UOSSM Canada, 2255 Dundas St W Suite 129, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6.

Note to Editors: The healthcare catastrophe in Gaza is an urgent humanitarian crisis that requires immediate action. Your coverage and attention to this press conference are crucial in highlighting the severity of the situation and advocating for swift interventions to alleviate the suffering and massacres of innocent civilians and children in Gaza.

For further information: For media inquiries and registration, please contact Hana Faidi at [email protected].