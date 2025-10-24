WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to strengthen the forest sectors of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta by putting Indigenous leadership and participation at the forefront of a more sustainable, inclusive and competitive future.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $5.4 million for 28 projects across the Prairies that will accelerate Indigenous participation and leadership in the forest sector, create good jobs and promote the use of wood-based products in construction.

The announcement includes an investment of $1 million for the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project led by the Southern Chiefs' Organization Inc. The project will repurpose the iconic Hudson's Bay heritage building at 450 Portage Avenue in old downtown Winnipeg into an innovative, multi-use facility that will include affordable residential units, offices and commercial space to foster First Nations entrepreneurship. Funding provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Construction Through Wood program will support the design, engineering and construction of a six-storey atrium roof system for the facility using Canadian mass timber solutions.

The funding announced today builds on Prime Minister Mark Carney's August 5 announcement of $500 million to make Canada's forest sector more competitive in the long term, including support for Indigenous-led business development.

The Government of Canada stands with the forest sector and the hardworking people who depend on it. The investments announced today will drive leadership, innovation and sustainable practices, emphasizing the essential role of Indigenous knowledge and stewardship in shaping a resilient economy.

"Canada's innovative, sustainable forest sector supports communities in Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan and across the country and provides the material we need to build our nation. Our natural resources are Canada's power, and the federal government is proud to support Indigenous leadership and all hardworking Canadians in the sector."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada

"Our natural resources are Canada's natural advantage. We're not just supporting our forest sector -- we're building a stronger, more sustainable future together, and I congratulate the Southern Chiefs' Organization for this outstanding project."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Canada's forest sector plays a vital role in our national economy, supporting thousands of jobs and families across the country, and plays a key role in achieving our affordable housing objectives. It is more important than ever to support Canadian businesses as they innovate, diversify and expand into new markets, and this includes support for Indigenous participation and leadership in this critical sector."

Corey Hogan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada

"Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn is a living symbol of what reconciliation looks like in action. This support from Canada recognizes the power of First Nations-led development and innovation. By using sustainable wood and Indigenous design, we are transforming the iconic building into a place of hope, opportunity and renewal for generations to come."

Jerry Daniels

Grand Chief, Southern Chiefs Organization

Canada's forest sector provides good jobs for nearly 200,000 Canadians, including over 11,000 Indigenous people. In the Prairies, the forest sector employs over 27,000 workers and exported $5.5 billion in forest products to global markets in 2024.

In 2024, production in the forest sector contributed $21.6 billion (0.9%) to Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP).

The projects announced today are being supported through Natural Resources Canada's Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI) and Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) program.

Investments announced today include: Nearly $3.5 million in IFI funding for 26 projects that will advance economic development opportunities in the forest sector for Indigenous communities while strengthening Indigenous leadership and participation in forest stewardship. Nearly $2 million in GCWood program funding for two projects that will promote the adoption and commercialization of wood-based products in the construction sector.

This announcement reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to working in partnership with Prairie communities, businesses and Indigenous organizations to build a strong, inclusive and sustainable regional economy.

