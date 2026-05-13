COQUITLAM, BC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, announced more than $32.6 million through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Program (CGAH) to repair and retrofit 269 homes in two locations in Coquitlam. Upgrades include the installation of doubled-paned windows, new heat pumps, energy recovery ventilators, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and rooftop solar panels. In addition to reduced energy costs, many of these upgrades will also result in greater comfort and safety for residents during extreme weather events.

The announcement was made by Zoe Royer, Member of Parliament for Port Moody-Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Michelle Cooper-Iversen, Chief Operating Officer of Community Land Trust.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) rewards local governments for pursuing changes that cut red tape and build more homes faster. HAF encourages local solutions that create more housing options by driving innovation, removing barriers and incentivizing updates to planning systems.

The City of Coquitlam proposed an ambitious Housing Action Plan which included streamlining municipal processes and partnering with non-profits to create affordable housing. The City recently received its third HAF installment of more than $7 million reflecting the successful implementation of its plan.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to helping communities reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, while upgrading their aging housing stock. This project will extend the life of more than 290 homes in these two projects, making them more sustainable, affordable, and comfortable for current and future residents." – Zoe Royer, Member of Parliament for Port Moody-Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"These key upgrades will improve the sustainability of these homes for both current and future resident members, while reducing operating costs. When it comes to keeping housing affordable, extending the lifespan of existing buildings is crucial. Funding programs like CGAH are vital to this effort." – Michelle Cooper-Iversen, Chief Operating Officer of Community Land Trust

Quick Facts:

The Canada Greener Affordable Housing Program (CGAH) provided $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH was a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provided contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives. The application portal is now closed as all funding has been committed.



provided $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. Funding provided for Packard Apartments, 2860 Packard Avenue includes: $21.3 million from the federal government, through the CGAH Program $3.9 million from Community Land Trust



Funding provided for Garden Court, 2865 Packard Avenue includes: $11.3 million from the federal government, through the CGAH Program $2 million from Community Land Trust



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]