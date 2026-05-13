EDMONTON, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Strong, reliable supply chains are essential to Canada's economic growth and global competitiveness. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in transportation infrastructure to improve the efficient and safe movement of goods across the country.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Steven MacKinnon, joined partners at the Edmonton International Airport to mark the official groundbreaking of the International Cargo Hub, which will increase airfield infrastructure, expand Canada's supply chain capacity and strengthen trade corridors, funded under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Edmonton International Airport plays an increasingly important role in Canada's cargo and logistics network. The project will help reduce infrastructure constraints that limit cargo growth and will support more efficient movement of goods between Canadian, U.S. and international markets.

The project will provide vital benefits to Canada's supply chains and trade by improving capacity and removing bottlenecks at the airport. The project builds on new trade routes, boosting the value and volume of goods exported and imported between Canada and international and domestic markets, and will create approximately 800 construction and 250 airport jobs.

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in well-functioning trade corridors to improve the flow of goods, help Canadians compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners and keep Canada's supply chains competitive.

Quotes

"Our government is building stronger, more resilient supply chains to keep goods moving and support Canadian businesses. With today's groundbreaking at the Edmonton International Airport, we are increasing trade capacity by connecting Alberta's goods to customers across Canada and around the world. We are building a more efficient and competitive transportation network that works for all Canadians."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Our government is focused on what we can control: building strength at home and diversifying our relationships abroad. This new cargo hub at Edmonton International Airport advances both goals by creating new opportunities for businesses in the region to establish new international supply chains while making it easier to move goods across the country. Diverse and reliable supply chains--at home and abroad--are essential to Canada's economic growth, resilience, and global competitiveness. By investing in this critical infrastructure, we are supporting good jobs and driving long-term growth across Western Canada."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"The International Cargo Hub (ICH) is a generational investment in Canada's trade and logistics future. It positions the Edmonton International Airport as a critical gateway for global commerce, strengthens supply chain resilience, and creates new opportunities for our industries to grow and compete internationally. The ICH will enhance our region's ability to support defence and security operations across western and northern regions, further cementing the Edmonton region as Western Canada's defence hub."

Myron Keehn

President & CEO Edmonton International Airport

Quick Facts

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is investing to help goods move smoothly throughout Canada's supply chains.

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada. A total of $4.1 billion has been committed to projects since the program's inception.

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

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SOURCE Transport Canada

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]