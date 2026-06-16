Canada announces the groundbreaking of more homes in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government announced over $6.9 million funding to help build 38 secure, rental homes in Ottawa. Located at 2262 Braeside Avenue, the project is adding an extension to the existing Ellwood House, a non-profit community-based organization, to increase capacity for housing for independent low- and medium-income seniors.

The announcement was made by the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament of Ottawa South, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) rewards local governments for pursuing changes that cut red tape and build more homes faster. HAF encourages local solutions that create more housing options by removing barriers and incentivizing updates to planning systems.

Ottawa proposed an ambitious Housing Action Plan which included a new comprehensive zoning bylaw, transit-oriented zoning amendments and streamlining planning approvals. Ottawa recently received its third HAF installment of more than $44 million reflecting the successful implementation of its plan.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is focused in delivering housing for the people of Ottawa and across the country. Supporting Ellwood House is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for seniors in this community." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Projects like Ellwood house make their communities better, and better communities benefit us all. Our government is proud to have been a part of making this happen. This is more evidence of what we can do, as a country, when we work together."– The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament of Ottawa South

"Affordable and accessible housing for seniors is a priority for our city. These new homes at Ellwood House will allow older adults to remain in their community, live independently, and age with dignity in a safe and supportive environment. The City of Ottawa is pleased to work with the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario, as well as our community partners and the dedicated team at Ellwood House. Together, we are working toward a common goal of strengthening housing supply and supporting those who need it most." -- Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for 2262 Braeside Avenue is as follows: $6.9 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $83,000 from CMHC Seed Funding $350,000 in City of Ottawa pre-development funding and more than $905,000 in waived municipal fees and charges.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]