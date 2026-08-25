Canada announces the funding of new homes in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

A rendering of Gilbertson Block located at 210 Lakewood Road East NW. Residents of Gilbertson Block will have access to tenant lounges. Residents of Gilbertson Block will have access to a gym.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with Rohit Group and Covenant announced over $56 million in funding to help build 199 secure, rental homes. This includes $51.2 million in federal funding through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP). Called Gilbertson Block, the six-storey building is located at 210 Lakewood Road East NW and is a partnership between Rohit Group and Covenant. Amenities include in-suite laundry, onsite gym, heated underground parking, air conditioning, and a tenant lounges. The homes will be located close to schools, a city recreation centre, restaurants and cafes, retail, and public transportation, and adjacent to Covenant's new Stelmach Community Health Centre, which provides a broad range of outpatient and specialized health services. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in late 2027.

The new homes will be part of the broader Covenant Wellness Community, which brings health care, housing, community services and other supports together in one location. This integrated, community-based model is designed to better connect people with the care and supports they need to live well.

The announcement was made by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Riverbend, Rohit Gupta, CEO of the Rohit Group and Allaudin Merali, Vice-President of Growth and Development for, Covenant.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Canada's housing needs requires strong ideas and strong partnerships. By working alongside the private sector, we can help bring forward new approaches to housing to deliver more homes. This partnership is a great example of what we can achieve when governments and industry work together." – Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"This project represents and important investment in our community, bringing much-needed new homes to market in a place where people can live, access services, and build strong connections. By integrating housing in areas with health supports, we are taking a more holistic approach to creating healthy, vibrant communities right here in Edmonton." – Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Riverbend

"Every person deserves a home they can afford in a community that supports their wellbeing. With the Government of Canada's support through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, Gilbertson Block will deliver 199 rental homes as part of the Covenant Wellness Community -- a model that brings housing and health care together in a way that benefits residents and strengthens the broader health system. We're thankful for this investment and proud of what this partnership with Covenant Health is making possible for Edmonton." – Rohit Gupta, CEO, Rohit Group

"At Covenant, we know that caring for people extends beyond the walls of our health care facilities. Gilbertson Block is an important part of the Covenant Wellness Community and our vision to bring together health care, housing and community supports, including primary care, specialized health services, mental health services and seniors' care. We're grateful to the Government of Canada and Rohit Group for their partnership in bringing this vision to life." – Patrick Dumelie, President and CEO, Covenant

Quick Facts:

The $55 billion Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 2032. The ACLP provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rentals for middle-class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs. As of March 2026, CMHC has committed $30.82 billion in loans through ACLP to support the creation of more than 78,200 rental homes. It is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households.

is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 2032. Funding provided for 210 Lakewood Road East NW is as follows: $51.2 million from the federal government, through the Apartment Construction Loan Program $5.1 million from Rohit Group and Covenant



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]