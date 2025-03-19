RICHMOND, BC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector is an important contributor to our national economy. Since 2017, Canada's softwood lumber exports have been subject to unfair and unwarranted U.S. duties, and they now face the threat of additional unjustified trade barriers. It is now more important than ever to support Canadian businesses so that they can innovate, diversify and expand their markets to continue to support thousands of jobs in hundreds of communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a total investment of over $20 million for 67 projects that will help to boost the competitiveness and resiliency of British Columbia's forest sector while growing wood product exports.

The investments announced today include:

over $11.3 million in funding through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program for six projects that will facilitate the adoption and commercialization of new technologies, focusing on the production of innovative, low-carbon products that result in new or diversified revenue streams

in funding through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program for six projects that will facilitate the adoption and commercialization of new technologies, focusing on the production of innovative, low-carbon products that result in new or diversified revenue streams over $7 million in funding through the Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI) program, for 50 projects that will advance economic development opportunities in the forest sector for Indigenous communities while strengthening Indigenous leadership and participation in forest stewardship

in funding through the Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI) program, for 50 projects that will advance economic development opportunities in the forest sector for Indigenous communities while strengthening Indigenous leadership and participation in forest stewardship over $1.6 million in funding under the Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) program for nine projects that will promote the adoption and commercialization of wood-based products in the construction sector

in funding under the Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) program for nine projects that will promote the adoption and commercialization of wood-based products in the construction sector over $600,000 in Global Forest Leadership program funding for two projects that will strengthen international partnerships with like-minded organizations by sharing Canadian expertise and decreasing market barriers for sustainable forest products

The Government of Canada will always stand up for Canadians and Canadian industry, and that very much includes the forest sector. The investments announced today will support leadership, innovation and sustainable practices in the forest sector while creating significant economic and environmental benefits for British Columbians and Canadians.

Quote

"Canada's forest industry is vital not only to our economy but also to the global market. Our forests drive innovation, support jobs and provide sustainable resources to the world that support, for example, building more homes. Protecting this key natural resource is essential to securing the future of our economy and ensuring growth, resilience and sustainability, both at home and abroad. With the funding announced today, the Government of Canada is demonstrating its commitment to defending British Columbia's forest sector while strengthening Canada's economy and making it more resilient."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Canada's forest sector provides sustainable jobs for nearly 200,000 Canadians, including over 11,000 Indigenous people. In British Columbia , the sector employs over 50,000 workers and exported over $11.4 billion in forest products to global markets in 2024.

forest sector provides sustainable jobs for nearly 200,000 Canadians, including over 11,000 Indigenous people. In , the sector employs over 50,000 workers and exported over in forest products to global markets in 2024. In 2024, production in the forest sector contributed $21.6 billion (0.9%) to Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP). In a global context, Canada continues to maintain a strong forest product trade balance. In 2024, Canada's total forest product exports were valued at $37.2 billion , with the majority destined for the United States .

(0.9%) to real gross domestic product (GDP). In a global context, continues to maintain a strong forest product trade balance. In 2024, total forest product exports were valued at , with the majority destined for . Canada's forest sector produces many products essential to the lives of everyday people, such as lumber for housing and pulp for paper products. Moreover, the sector is constantly innovating to meet the demands of our ever-changing world. This includes: the adoption of new, low-carbon technologies; the production of non-traditional building materials for modular and affordable housing; biofuels to meet our energy needs; and biochemicals that can be used to produce pharmaceuticals, biodegradable plastics and personal care products.

forest sector produces many products essential to the lives of everyday people, such as lumber for housing and pulp for paper products. Moreover, the sector is constantly innovating to meet the demands of our ever-changing world. This includes:

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6069, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada, [email protected]