SIMCOE COUNTY, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, accompanied by Terry Dowdall, Member of Parliament for Simcoe—Grey, and Basil Clarke, Warden of the County of Simcoe, announced over $8.6 million in funding for Simcoe County, one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) City Stream.

As part of its investment plan for the Cities Stream, the County of Simcoe has approved the construction of 32 new mixed-use affordable housing units geared towards seniors, people experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness.

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is also expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable housing units for people who need them most, right across Canada, including right here in Simcoe County. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, the Government is continuing to deliver meaningful results for Canadians. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The Government is investing in affordable housing here in Simcoe County and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – Terry Dowdall, Member of Parliament for Simcoe—Grey

"As Warden for the County of Simcoe, I know how important these 32 new homes will be for people in need. On behalf of County Council and the communities we serve, thank you to Minister Hussen and his team at the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for this investment of over $8.6 million in our region as we continue building up Simcoe County." – Warden Basil Clarke, County of Simcoe

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI ) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ( CMHC ), under the NHS .

CMHC NHS The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS , including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

To find out more, visit RHI3 and eligibility criteria.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

