News provided byGovernment of Canada
Mar 23, 2026, 16:35 ET
Mar 23, 2026, 16:35 ET
PITT MEADOWS, BC, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.
Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.
As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.
Today, the federal government, along with the Province of British Columbia announced $18.2 million in combined funding for 40 new affordable and supportive homes with Katzie First Nation. The project, located at 19676/19679/19696 Salish Road in Pitt Meadows, features three buildings, including 10 youth housing unit and 16 supportive housing units, both with 24/7 staffing and services, and 14 independent affordable housing units.
Amenities include communal lounges, a commercial kitchen, multipurpose rooms, and an elder's gathering space. In partnership with Fraser Health and the Ministry of Family and Child Development, increased mental health services and community services will also be offered on site.
Residents were selected by Katzie First Nation Affordable Housing Development Society in partnership with BC Housing and the Ministry of Child and Family Development, prioritizing Indigenous individuals with multiple barriers and youth aging out of care.
These homes completed construction in December 2025 and have been tenanted by Katzie First Nation members since that time.
This project is a partnership between the federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Province, through BC Housing, Katzie First Nation Affordable Housing Development Society, Fraser Health, and the Ministry of Children and Family Development.
The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.
Quotes:
"This project is about creating safe, culturally supportive homes for Indigenous people at every stage of life. By working with our partners, we are helping ensure people have the stability, dignity, and connection they need to thrive. It's a meaningful step toward stronger, healthier communities and lasting reconciliation." – Zoe Royer, Member of Parliament, Port Moody-Coquitlam of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
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SOURCE Government of Canada
Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Media Relations, [email protected]; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]
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