THOMPSON, MB , March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government announced $9 million in funding to build, repair, and renew 86 units and shelter spaces across northern Manitoba.

In Thompson, 67 units across the city are being repaired and renewed in collaboration with Keewatin Tribal Council, that provide low-income housing for single parents with children.

Additionally, funding is supporting 14-bed women's shelter with the Cross Lake Band of Indians, and a five-unit transitional housing space with Fisher River Cree Nation.

The announcement was made by the Honourble Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Grand Chief Walter Wastesicoot of the SKY Nations Grand Council.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"The Government of Canada is investing in affordable housing here in Thompson, across Northern Manitoba and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our partners we are providing a helping hand for Indigenous people and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of our communities." – The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Artic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Through the Family Violence Prevention Program, our government is taking concrete action to support Indigenous-led shelters and transitional housing that provide safe, culturally appropriate spaces for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ people fleeing family violence. These investments are not only about immediate protection--they are about supporting healing, restoring dignity, and creating real pathways to stability and long-term safety. By working in partnership with Indigenous communities, we are helping ensure that those at greatest risk have access to the supports they need, when and where they need them most." – The Honourable Mandy Gull‑Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

"For SKY Nations, Housing is no longer an isolated community issue. Across our 11 First Nations, we are facing overcrowding, wildfire damage, youth displacement, long waitlists, and increasing movement toward urban centres. This is not simply a housing shortage. It is a stability challenge. It is an economic challenge. It is a sovereignty challenge. Our responsibility is to shape a housing legacy designed to outlive us and empower future generations with a system our grandchildren & greatgrandchildren can rely on." – Walter Wastesicoot, Grand Chief, SKY Nations Grand Council

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. The $724.1 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The joint initiative between CMHC and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is now closed.

Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Appendix: Projects announced today under the Affordable Housing Fund and Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative.

Project Name Program Funding Units/Beds New

Construction

or Repair UI560 – Keewatin

Housing Association AHF $2,652,621 67 Repair Cross Lake Women's

Shelter ISTHI $3,480,000 14 New Construction Ka Pa Pak – Fisher River

Transitional Housing

Shelter ISTHI $3,468,025 5 New Construction Total

$9,600,646 86



The Cross Lake Women's Shelter and Fisher River Housing Transitional Housing Shelter also received ongoing operational funding from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Family Violence Prevention Program (FVPP).

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]