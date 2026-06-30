Canada announces London as new Local Partner committed to using the Housing Design Catalogue

Canada announces London as new Local Partner committed to using the Housing Design CatalogueFrançais
News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Jun 30, 2026, 13:15 ET
Jun 30, 2026, 13:15 ET
LONDON, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.
The Housing Design Catalogue is part of a broader set of measures introduced by the federal government to double the rate of housing construction, restore affordability, and reduce homelessness. The Catalogue supports standardization in the housing sector, and local governments are key partners in unlocking that potential, through a library of over 50 pre-approved low-rise housing plans to accelerate gentle density nationwide, that's free to use for all Canadians. The designs take into consideration the different building requirements across Canada and were developed by regional architecture and engineering teams.
Today, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London Centre, alongside the Honourable Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West and the Mayor of London, Josh Morgan, announced that London has endorsed the Housing Design Catalogue and has become the latest municipality to join dozens more across the country as an official Local Partner. London is proactively supporting the Catalogue by pre-reviewing designs to support streamlined approvals--making it easier for builders and homeowners to plan their projects.
London was the first Housing Accelerator Fund community is Canada, paving the way for more housing options by modernizing zoning and taking a standardized approach to development guidelines and approvals. London allows up to four homes on one property in existing neighbourhoods which directly aligns with the Housing Design Catalogue and becoming a Local Partner to accelerate gentle density.
Work continues with local governments across Canada to encourage them to support the Housing Design Catalogue. The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.
Quotes:
"Today's announcement shows what we can achieve when governments work together to tackle Canada's housing shortage. By partnering with municipalities like the City of London to support standardized housing designs and streamline approvals, we're making it faster and easier to build the homes Canadians need. Together, we're expanding housing choices and building stronger, more vibrant communities." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London Centre
"Today shows what we can achieve when we work as partners. We all contribute in different ways, yet we're driven by the same goal -- building more homes and ensuring people across Canada and in our London, community have access to the housing they need." – The Honourable Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West
"We are pleased to partner with the federal government and actively promote the Housing Design Catalogue to prospective builders in our city. Housing Accelerator funding has allowed us to remove barriers and incentivize more development, and this catalogue is another tool to help get homes built for Londoners. By making it easier to access high-quality, ready-to-adapt designs, we're supporting faster approvals and more housing options across our city." – Josh Morgan, Mayor of London
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
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