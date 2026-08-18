Housing starts and construction data for July 2026

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News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Aug 18, 2026, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- The six-month trend in housing starts was flat in July compared to June, with a slight decrease of 0.5% to 247,377 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

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Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas

Actual monthly housing starts were down 19% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or more, with 18,834 units recorded in July, compared to 23,155 units in July 2025. The year-to-date total was 131,851 units, down 4% from the same period in 2025.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 5% in July (229,074 units) compared to June (240,773 units).

The number of units under construction in centres with a population of 50,000 or more in July was flat, up just 0.6% month-over-month to 373,091 units compared to June. Completions increased with construction finishing on 19,773 units, up 8.1% compared to June. The number of units with approved building permits but not yet started increased 3% month-to-month to 141,480 units in July.

Quote:

"July's results show that housing starts are continuing to moderate and new home construction in Canada is evolving as per CMHC's recent Housing Market Outlook Summer Update. Although the pipeline of homes under construction remains substantial and completions are increasing, fewer new projects are being started in many markets, notably in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. Based on the recent slowdown in activity, housing starts are likely to remain subdued over the coming months, reflecting ongoing challenges in bringing new projects to market. At the same time, the large volume of homes already under construction will continue to support completions and add to housing supply."

 - Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, Deputy Chief Economist

Key Facts:

  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 11,274 units.
  • Among Canada's three biggest CMAs, Montreal posted a 3% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 42% decrease due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts while Toronto starts decreased 10% due to lower multi-unit starts.
  • Read more about what housing starts measure and why they matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about CMHC's definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts data facilitates the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year construction activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For 80 years, CMHC has been the foundation of Canada's housing system, promoting stability and sustainability. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Housing Construction Indicators, by Province for Centres 50,000 Population and Over

June 2026-July 2026

Province/Centre

Approved Units* Awaiting Housing
Start

Under Construction (Units)

Completions (Units)

June 2026

July 2026

%

June 2026

July 2026

%

June 2026

July 2026

%

Provinces








N.L.

533

509

-4.5

914

957

4.7

73

83

13.7

P.E.I.

397

316

-20.4

992

1,093

10.2

62

60

-3.2

N.S.

3,309

3,149

-4.8

14,609

14,978

2.5

151

119

-21.2

N.B.

1,542

1,725

11.9

5,516

5,668

2.8

702

460

-34.5

Atlantic

5,781

5,699

-1.4

22,031

22,696

3

988

722

-26.9

Que.

33,376

33,975

1.8

60,476

57,466

-5

4,620

7,491

62.1

Ont.

29,595

30,839

4.2

151,342

151,670

0.2

4,305

4,037

-6.2

Man.

3,647

3,820

4.7

9,350

9,495

1.6

1,157

419

-63.8

Sask.

1,756

1,820

3.6

6,657

6,889

3.5

399

247

-38.1

Alta.

22,303

23,565

5.7

44,509

44,540

0.1

3,525

3,805

7.9

Prairies

27,706

29,205

5.4

60,516

60,924

0.7

5,081

4,471

-12

B.C.

40,866

41,762

2.2

81,104

80,335

-0.9

3,304

3,052

-7.6

Canada 50,000+

137,324

141,480

3

375,469

373,091

-0.6

18,298

19,773

8.1










Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

2,061

2,099

1.8

3,036

2,887

-4.9

48

168

##

Barrie

593

558

-5.9

2,197

2,414

9.9

41

87

112.2

Belleville - Quinte West

83

114

37.3

886

899

1.5

25

18

-28

Brantford

386

447

15.8

1,875

1,640

-12.5

126

246

95.2

Calgary

16,177

17,698

9.4

24,924

24,547

-1.5

1,852

1,879

1.5

Chilliwack

91

82

-9.9

1,267

1,266

-0.1

30

23

-23.3

Drummondville

316

247

-21.8

984

905

-8

69

203

194.2

Edmonton

5,503

5,316

-3.4

17,878

18,289

2.3

1,195

1,729

44.7

Fredericton

384

125

-67.4

1,540

1,826

18.6

72

32

-55.6

Greater/Grand Sudbury

54

38

-29.6

532

547

2.8

10

30

200

Guelph

132

138

4.5

436

252

-42.2

4

189

##

Halifax

3,206

3,060

-4.6

14,414

14,751

2.3

144

116

-19.4

Hamilton

615

531

-13.7

7,068

6,920

-2.1

93

327

##

Kamloops

322

335

4

1,113

929

-16.5

263

201

-23.6

Kelowna

1,247

1,295

3.8

4,203

4,302

2.4

279

20

-92.8

Kingston

447

450

0.7

1,880

1,911

1.6

180

23

-87.2

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

656

681

3.8

8,052

7,712

-4.2

168

563

##

Lethbridge

449

361

-19.6

492

573

16.5

419

56

-86.6

London

1,619

1,886

16.5

6,556

6,649

1.4

606

86

-85.8

Moncton

654

1,033

58

3,161

3,023

-4.4

437

368

-15.8

Montréal

19,094

19,068

-0.1

35,697

34,809

-2.5

3,145

3,403

8.2

Nanaimo

228

212

-7

1,153

1,203

4.3

238

25

-89.5

Oshawa

889

844

-5.1

2,844

2,864

0.7

54

83

53.7

Ottawa-Gatineau

6,393

6,664

4.2

21,284

20,828

-2.1

1,593

1,675

5.1

Gatineau

1,780

1,692

-4.9

4,209

3,556

-15.5

223

832

##

Ottawa

4,613

4,972

7.8

17,075

17,272

1.2

1,370

843

-38.5

Peterborough

192

132

-31.3

72

140

94.4

7

4

-42.9

Québec

7,569

8,112

7.2

11,295

10,455

-7.4

430

1,746

##

Red Deer

27

31

14.8

322

312

-3.1

17

32

88.2

Regina

325

494

52

1,963

2,015

2.6

161

25

-84.5

Saguenay

840

986

17.4

993

893

-10.1

94

187

98.9

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,200

1,120

-6.7

4,610

4,727

2.5

49

74

51

Saint John

504

567

12.5

815

819

0.5

193

60

-68.9

St. John's

533

509

-4.5

914

957

4.7

73

83

13.7

Saskatoon

1,431

1,326

-7.3

4,694

4,874

3.8

238

222

-6.7

Sherbrooke

668

721

7.9

2,025

1,885

-6.9

225

297

32

Thunder Bay

137

140

2.2

464

486

4.7

13

5

-61.5

Toronto

16,992

17,878

5.2

92,217

92,749

0.6

1,329

1,009

-24.1

Trois-Rivières

891

910

2.1

1,165

833

-28.5

23

390

##

Vancouver

35,069

35,751

1.9

59,896

59,595

-0.5

2,171

2,123

-2.2

Victoria

1,742

1,828

4.9

9,015

8,747

-3

204

433

112.3

Windsor

242

261

7.9

1,629

1,521

-6.6

116

176

51.7

Winnipeg

3,513

3,706

5.5

8,947

9,105

1.8

1,154

381

-67

CMA Total

133,474

137,754

3.2

364,508

362,059

-0.7

17,588

18,797

6.9

*Units with approved building permits (excluding conversions) that have not yet begun construction and are not yet counted as housing starts. These units, where no construction activity has yet been observed through CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey (SCS), may be indicative of future housing starts.

## not calculable / extreme value

Source: CMHC Starts and Completions Survey (SCS)

© 2026 Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)

July 2026

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

June 2026

July 2026

%

June 2026

July 2026

%

June 2026

July 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)








Nfld.Lab.

665

635

-5

727

737

1

1,392

1,372

-1

P.E.I.

291

280

-4

1,322

1,358

3

1,613

1,638

2

N.S.

1,441

1,371

-5

4,746

5,116

8

6,186

6,488

5

N.B.

950

841

-11

3,750

3,807

2

4,699

4,647

-1

Que.

5,366

4,953

-8

51,763

55,799

8

57,129

60,752

6

Ont.

9,637

9,576

-1

56,123

53,828

-4

65,760

63,404

-4

Man.

2,236

2,230

0

6,184

6,714

9

8,420

8,945

6

Sask.

1,922

1,933

1

3,940

4,398

12

5,862

6,331

8

Alta.

13,298

13,352

0

31,664

31,727

0

44,961

45,079

0

B.C.

3,827

3,626

-5

36,866

33,382

-9

40,694

37,008

-9

Canada (10,000+)

39,631

38,796

-2

197,084

196,866

0

236,715

235,662

0

Canada (All Areas)

45,318

44,358

-2

203,342

203,018

0

248,660

247,376

-1

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

134

107

-20

1,434

1,408

-2

1,568

1,515

-3

Barrie

185

216

17

424

860

103

609

1,076

77

Belleville - Quinte West

131

142

8

152

162

7

283

304

7

Brantford

223

171

-23

1,144

732

-36

1,367

903

-34

Calgary

5,867

5,794

-1

17,156

15,888

-7

23,023

21,682

-6

Chilliwack

120

127

6

826

834

1

946

961

2

Drummondville

225

215

-4

1,006

1,104

10

1,231

1,319

7

Edmonton

5,742

5,813

1

11,944

13,648

14

17,686

19,461

10

Fredericton

242

241

0

740

1,090

47

982

1,331

36

Greater/Grand Sudbury

86

74

-14

98

152

55

184

226

23

Guelph

32

25

-22

126

102

-19

158

127

-20

Halifax

712

629

-12

3,730

4,122

11

4,442

4,751

7

Hamilton

233

235

1

1,698

1,700

0

1,931

1,935

0

Kamloops

109

80

-27

1,878

1,104

-41

1,987

1,184

-40

Kelowna

208

189

-9

2,112

1,932

-9

2,320

2,121

-9

Kingston

181

147

-19

458

500

9

639

647

1

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

354

341

-4

4,688

4,708

0

5,042

5,049

0

Lethbridge

275

285

4

558

752

35

833

1,037

24

London

464

493

6

4,534

4,050

-11

4,998

4,543

-9

Moncton

297

265

-11

1,935

2,004

4

2,233

2,269

2

Montréal

1,245

1,226

-2

25,568

27,485

7

26,813

28,711

7

Nanaimo

104

136

31

800

918

15

904

1,054

17

Oshawa

436

289

-34

354

506

43

790

795

1

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,212

2,344

6

11,835

12,562

6

14,047

14,905

6

Gatineau

454

359

-21

3,030

3,050

1

3,485

3,409

-2

Ottawa

1,758

1,985

13

8,805

9,512

8

10,562

11,496

9

Peterborough

87

98

13

24

136

467

111

234

111

Québec

801

776

-3

7,702

9,144

19

8,503

9,920

17

Red Deer

111

132

19

396

402

2

507

534

5

Regina

490

456

-7

1,474

1,514

3

1,964

1,970

0

Saguenay

191

179

-6

1,108

1,114

1

1,299

1,293

0

St. Catharines-Niagara

467

387

-17

2,226

2,338

5

2,693

2,725

1

Saint John

239

204

-15

106

174

64

345

378

10

St. John's

544

533

-2

610

656

8

1,154

1,189

3

Saskatoon

1,374

1,397

2

2,452

2,858

17

3,826

4,255

11

Sherbrooke

287

309

8

2,042

2,204

8

2,329

2,513

8

Thunder Bay

95

92

-3

410

280

-32

505

372

-26

Toronto

2,559

2,618

2

24,296

22,500

-7

26,855

25,118

-6

Trois-Rivières

132

130

-2

1,076

1,068

-1

1,208

1,198

-1

Vancouver

2,028

1,935

-5

23,192

21,270

-8

25,220

23,205

-8

Victoria

306

287

-6

3,462

2,978

-14

3,768

3,265

-13

Windsor

319

349

9

616

634

3

935

983

5

Winnipeg

1,904

1,893

-1

5,518

6,098

11

7,422

7,991

8

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over











January - July 2025 - 2026






Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province









2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

N.L.

371

355

-4

212

389

83

583

744

28

P.E.I.

175

146

-17

635

787

24

810

933

15

N.S.

880

764

-13

4,522

2,863

-37

5,402

3,627

-33

N.B.

452

436

-4

2,394

2,089

-13

2,846

2,525

-11

Atlantic

1,878

1,701

-9

7,763

6,128

-21

9,641

7,829

-19

Que.

2,626

2,777

6

27,651

28,599

3

30,277

31,376

4

Ont.

5,340

5,221

-2

28,324

30,720

8

33,664

35,941

7

Man.

1,309

1,239

-5

2,189

3,543

62

3,498

4,782

37

Sask.

925

1,012

9

2,263

2,295

1

3,188

3,307

4

Alta.

9,237

7,499

-19

23,031

18,619

-19

32,268

26,118

-19

Prairies

11,471

9,750

-15

27,483

24,457

-11

38,954

34,207

-12

B.C.

2,229

2,053

-8

22,781

20,445

-10

25,010

22,498

-10

Canada

23,544

21,502

-9

114,002

110,349

-3

137,546

131,851

-4

Metropolitan Areas


















Abbotsford-Mission

99

61

-38

1,392

728

-48

1,491

789

-47

Barrie

92

129

40

472

436

-8

564

565

0

Belleville - Quinte West

89

77

-13

271

85

-69

360

162

-55

Brantford

188

128

-32

1,054

579

-45

1,242

707

-43

Calgary

4,129

3,266

-21

12,472

9,589

-23

16,601

12,855

-23

Chilliwack

71

70

-1

266

424

59

337

494

47

Drummondville

140

134

-4

568

603

6

708

737

4

Edmonton

4,103

3,256

-21

8,956

7,602

-15

13,059

10,858

-17

Fredericton

136

145

7

619

627

1

755

772

2

Greater/Grand Sudbury

53

41

-23

111

80

-28

164

121

-26

Guelph

16

11

-31

77

64

-17

93

75

-19

Halifax

443

362

-18

4,071

2,282

-44

4,514

2,644

-41

Hamilton

160

112

-30

1,658

1,002

-40

1,818

1,114

-39

Kamloops

57

64

12

300

950

##

357

1,014

184

Kelowna

162

107

-34

1,849

1,151

-38

2,011

1,258

-37

Kingston

108

90

-17

730

261

-64

838

351

-58

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

208

215

3

1,409

2,505

78

1,617

2,720

68

Lethbridge

214

157

-27

198

382

93

412

539

31

London

282

273

-3

895

2,376

165

1,177

2,649

125

Moncton

134

107

-20

1,429

1,158

-19

1,563

1,265

-19

Montréal

751

734

-2

14,332

15,131

6

15,083

15,865

5

Nanaimo

49

69

41

169

466

176

218

535

145

Oshawa

188

154

-18

236

260

10

424

414

-2

Ottawa-Gatineau

947

1,211

28

6,938

6,684

-4

7,885

7,895

0

Gatineau

236

218

-8

1,335

1,658

24

1,571

1,876

19

Ottawa

711

993

40

5,603

5,026

-10

6,314

6,019

-5

Peterborough

41

48

17

17

68

##

58

116

100

Québec

402

461

15

5,097

4,800

-6

5,499

5,261

-4

Red Deer

78

63

-19

219

207

-5

297

270

-9

Regina

198

246

24

811

776

-4

1,009

1,022

1

Saguenay

142

116

-18

251

624

149

393

740

88

St. Catharines-Niagara

261

256

-2

972

1,269

31

1,233

1,525

24

Saint John

113

113

-

160

95

-41

273

208

-24

St. John's

346

320

-8

205

351

71

551

671

22

Saskatoon

685

741

8

1,364

1,506

10

2,049

2,247

10

Sherbrooke

153

170

11

732

1,142

56

885

1,312

48

Thunder Bay

46

38

-17

63

220

##

109

258

137

Toronto

1,724

1,355

-21

12,571

13,410

7

14,295

14,765

3

Trois-Rivières

102

78

-24

683

582

-15

785

660

-16

Vancouver

1,138

1,093

-4

14,741

13,238

-10

15,879

14,331

-10

Victoria

158

161

2

2,762

1,877

-32

2,920

2,038

-30

Windsor

188

186

-1

469

325

-31

657

511

-22

Winnipeg

1,178

1,073

-9

1,859

3,167

70

3,037

4,240

40

Total

19,772

17,491

-12

103,448

99,082

-4

123,220

116,573

-5

1 Data for 2024, 2025 and 2026 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


July 2025

July 2026

%

July 2025

July 2026

%

July 2025

July 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)







N.-L.

97

83

-14

33

46

39

130

129

-1

P.E.I.

51

35

-31

191

126

-34

242

161

-33

N.S.

189

136

-28

1,265

515

-59

1,454

651

-55

N.B.

127

123

-3

647

523

-19

774

646

-17

Atlantic

464

377

-19

2,136

1,210

-43

2,600

1,587

-39

Qc

545

449

-18

3,877

4,603

19

4,422

5,052

14

Ont.

928

1,111

20

5,368

3,530

-34

6,296

4,641

-26

Man.

243

174

-28

258

451

75

501

625

25

Sask.

136

167

23

261

325

25

397

492

24

Alta.

1,445

1,224

-15

2,921

2,817

-4

4,366

4,041

-7

Prairies

1,824

1,565

-14

3,440

3,593

4

5,264

5,158

-2

B.C.

355

308

-13

4,198

2,088

-50

4,553

2,396

-47

Canada (10,000+)

4,116

3,810

-7

19,019

15,024

-21

23,135

18,834

-19

Metropolitan Areas







Abbotsford-Mission

21

8

-62

198

11

-94

219

19

-91

Barrie

17

26

53

317

224

-29

334

250

-25

Belleville - Quinte West

21

22

5

87

9

-90

108

31

-71

Brantford

17

4

-76

0

7

##

17

11

-35

Calgary

581

493

-15

1,308

1,011

-23

1,889

1,504

-20

Chilliwack

3

11

##

16

11

-31

19

22

16

Drummondville

20

23

15

87

100

15

107

123

15

Edmonton

655

544

-17

1,536

1,630

6

2,191

2,174

-1

Fredericton

49

61

24

217

257

18

266

318

20

Greater/Grand Sudbury

27

14

-48

23

31

35

50

45

-10

Guelph

5

2

-60

42

1

-98

47

3

-94

Halifax

78

35

-55

1,115

417

-63

1,193

452

-62

Hamilton

33

26

-21

893

153

-83

926

179

-81

Kamloops

7

5

-29

174

11

-94

181

16

-91

Kelowna

27

20

-26

170

95

-44

197

115

-42

Kingston

22

22

-

15

32

113

37

54

46

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

56

63

13

330

161

-51

386

224

-42

Lethbridge

41

34

-17

8

103

##

49

137

##

London

44

71

61

352

109

-69

396

180

-55

Moncton

27

19

-30

335

202

-40

362

221

-39

Montréal

134

118

-12

2,257

2,340

4

2,391

2,458

3

Nanaimo

2

10

##

6

66

##

8

76

##

Oshawa

41

20

-51

64

83

30

105

103

-2

Ottawa-Gatineau

171

243

42

1,295

981

-24

1,466

1,224

-17

Gatineau

82

22

-73

220

143

-35

302

165

-45

Ottawa

89

221

##

1,075

838

-22

1,164

1,059

-9

Peterborough

13

16

23

14

56

##

27

72

##

Québec

62

82

32

639

949

49

701

1,031

47

Red Deer

10

13

30

3

9

##

13

22

69

Regina

28

40

43

42

39

-7

70

79

13

Saguenay

30

16

-47

42

70

67

72

86

19

St. Catharines-Niagara

56

35

-38

232

156

-33

288

191

-34

Saint John

32

24

-25

42

42

-

74

66

-11

St. John's

90

76

-16

33

46

39

123

122

-1

Saskatoon

103

120

17

219

280

28

322

400

24

Sherbrooke

33

37

12

40

121

##

73

158

##

Thunder Bay

17

12

-29

26

15

-42

43

27

-37

Toronto

259

278

7

1,461

1,262

-14

1,720

1,540

-10

Trois-Rivières

14

14

-

51

44

-14

65

58

-11

Vancouver

194

168

-13

2,914

1,642

-44

3,108

1,810

-42

Victoria

32

20

-38

549

146

-73

581

166

-71

Windsor

38

45

18

204

17

-92

242

62

-74

Winnipeg

200

137

-32

196

408

108

396

545

38

Total

3,310

3,027

-9

17,552

13,347

-24

20,862

16,374

-22

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.




Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey




## not calculable / extreme value






SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

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Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)