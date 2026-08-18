Housing starts and construction data for July 2026

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- The six-month trend in housing starts was flat in July compared to June, with a slight decrease of 0.5% to 247,377 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas

Actual monthly housing starts were down 19% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or more, with 18,834 units recorded in July, compared to 23,155 units in July 2025. The year-to-date total was 131,851 units, down 4% from the same period in 2025.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 5% in July (229,074 units) compared to June (240,773 units).

The number of units under construction in centres with a population of 50,000 or more in July was flat, up just 0.6% month-over-month to 373,091 units compared to June. Completions increased with construction finishing on 19,773 units, up 8.1% compared to June. The number of units with approved building permits but not yet started increased 3% month-to-month to 141,480 units in July.

Quote:

"July's results show that housing starts are continuing to moderate and new home construction in Canada is evolving as per CMHC's recent Housing Market Outlook Summer Update. Although the pipeline of homes under construction remains substantial and completions are increasing, fewer new projects are being started in many markets, notably in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. Based on the recent slowdown in activity, housing starts are likely to remain subdued over the coming months, reflecting ongoing challenges in bringing new projects to market. At the same time, the large volume of homes already under construction will continue to support completions and add to housing supply."

- Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, Deputy Chief Economist

Key Facts:

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 11,274 units.

Among Canada's three biggest CMAs, Montreal posted a 3% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 42% decrease due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts while Toronto starts decreased 10% due to lower multi-unit starts.

posted a 3% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit starts. recorded a 42% decrease due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts while starts decreased 10% due to lower multi-unit starts. Read more about what housing starts measure and why they matter on CMHC's Housing Observer .

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about CMHC's definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts data facilitates the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year construction activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For 80 years, CMHC has been the foundation of Canada's housing system, promoting stability and sustainability. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram .

Related Links:

Housing Construction Indicators, by Province for Centres 50,000 Population and Over June 2026-July 2026 Province/Centre Approved Units* Awaiting Housing

Start Under Construction (Units) Completions (Units)

June 2026 July 2026 % June 2026 July 2026 % June 2026 July 2026 % Provinces

















N.L. 533 509 -4.5 914 957 4.7 73 83 13.7 P.E.I. 397 316 -20.4 992 1,093 10.2 62 60 -3.2 N.S. 3,309 3,149 -4.8 14,609 14,978 2.5 151 119 -21.2 N.B. 1,542 1,725 11.9 5,516 5,668 2.8 702 460 -34.5 Atlantic 5,781 5,699 -1.4 22,031 22,696 3 988 722 -26.9 Que. 33,376 33,975 1.8 60,476 57,466 -5 4,620 7,491 62.1 Ont. 29,595 30,839 4.2 151,342 151,670 0.2 4,305 4,037 -6.2 Man. 3,647 3,820 4.7 9,350 9,495 1.6 1,157 419 -63.8 Sask. 1,756 1,820 3.6 6,657 6,889 3.5 399 247 -38.1 Alta. 22,303 23,565 5.7 44,509 44,540 0.1 3,525 3,805 7.9 Prairies 27,706 29,205 5.4 60,516 60,924 0.7 5,081 4,471 -12 B.C. 40,866 41,762 2.2 81,104 80,335 -0.9 3,304 3,052 -7.6 Canada 50,000+ 137,324 141,480 3 375,469 373,091 -0.6 18,298 19,773 8.1



















Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 2,061 2,099 1.8 3,036 2,887 -4.9 48 168 ## Barrie 593 558 -5.9 2,197 2,414 9.9 41 87 112.2 Belleville - Quinte West 83 114 37.3 886 899 1.5 25 18 -28 Brantford 386 447 15.8 1,875 1,640 -12.5 126 246 95.2 Calgary 16,177 17,698 9.4 24,924 24,547 -1.5 1,852 1,879 1.5 Chilliwack 91 82 -9.9 1,267 1,266 -0.1 30 23 -23.3 Drummondville 316 247 -21.8 984 905 -8 69 203 194.2 Edmonton 5,503 5,316 -3.4 17,878 18,289 2.3 1,195 1,729 44.7 Fredericton 384 125 -67.4 1,540 1,826 18.6 72 32 -55.6 Greater/Grand Sudbury 54 38 -29.6 532 547 2.8 10 30 200 Guelph 132 138 4.5 436 252 -42.2 4 189 ## Halifax 3,206 3,060 -4.6 14,414 14,751 2.3 144 116 -19.4 Hamilton 615 531 -13.7 7,068 6,920 -2.1 93 327 ## Kamloops 322 335 4 1,113 929 -16.5 263 201 -23.6 Kelowna 1,247 1,295 3.8 4,203 4,302 2.4 279 20 -92.8 Kingston 447 450 0.7 1,880 1,911 1.6 180 23 -87.2 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 656 681 3.8 8,052 7,712 -4.2 168 563 ## Lethbridge 449 361 -19.6 492 573 16.5 419 56 -86.6 London 1,619 1,886 16.5 6,556 6,649 1.4 606 86 -85.8 Moncton 654 1,033 58 3,161 3,023 -4.4 437 368 -15.8 Montréal 19,094 19,068 -0.1 35,697 34,809 -2.5 3,145 3,403 8.2 Nanaimo 228 212 -7 1,153 1,203 4.3 238 25 -89.5 Oshawa 889 844 -5.1 2,844 2,864 0.7 54 83 53.7 Ottawa-Gatineau 6,393 6,664 4.2 21,284 20,828 -2.1 1,593 1,675 5.1 Gatineau 1,780 1,692 -4.9 4,209 3,556 -15.5 223 832 ## Ottawa 4,613 4,972 7.8 17,075 17,272 1.2 1,370 843 -38.5 Peterborough 192 132 -31.3 72 140 94.4 7 4 -42.9 Québec 7,569 8,112 7.2 11,295 10,455 -7.4 430 1,746 ## Red Deer 27 31 14.8 322 312 -3.1 17 32 88.2 Regina 325 494 52 1,963 2,015 2.6 161 25 -84.5 Saguenay 840 986 17.4 993 893 -10.1 94 187 98.9 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,200 1,120 -6.7 4,610 4,727 2.5 49 74 51 Saint John 504 567 12.5 815 819 0.5 193 60 -68.9 St. John's 533 509 -4.5 914 957 4.7 73 83 13.7 Saskatoon 1,431 1,326 -7.3 4,694 4,874 3.8 238 222 -6.7 Sherbrooke 668 721 7.9 2,025 1,885 -6.9 225 297 32 Thunder Bay 137 140 2.2 464 486 4.7 13 5 -61.5 Toronto 16,992 17,878 5.2 92,217 92,749 0.6 1,329 1,009 -24.1 Trois-Rivières 891 910 2.1 1,165 833 -28.5 23 390 ## Vancouver 35,069 35,751 1.9 59,896 59,595 -0.5 2,171 2,123 -2.2 Victoria 1,742 1,828 4.9 9,015 8,747 -3 204 433 112.3 Windsor 242 261 7.9 1,629 1,521 -6.6 116 176 51.7 Winnipeg 3,513 3,706 5.5 8,947 9,105 1.8 1,154 381 -67 CMA Total 133,474 137,754 3.2 364,508 362,059 -0.7 17,588 18,797 6.9

*Units with approved building permits (excluding conversions) that have not yet begun construction and are not yet counted as housing starts. These units, where no construction activity has yet been observed through CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey (SCS), may be indicative of future housing starts. ## not calculable / extreme value

Source: CMHC Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) © 2026 Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend) July 2026

Single-Detached All Others

Total

June 2026 July 2026 % June 2026 July 2026 % June 2026 July 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)

















Nfld.Lab. 665 635 -5 727 737 1 1,392 1,372 -1 P.E.I. 291 280 -4 1,322 1,358 3 1,613 1,638 2 N.S. 1,441 1,371 -5 4,746 5,116 8 6,186 6,488 5 N.B. 950 841 -11 3,750 3,807 2 4,699 4,647 -1 Que. 5,366 4,953 -8 51,763 55,799 8 57,129 60,752 6 Ont. 9,637 9,576 -1 56,123 53,828 -4 65,760 63,404 -4 Man. 2,236 2,230 0 6,184 6,714 9 8,420 8,945 6 Sask. 1,922 1,933 1 3,940 4,398 12 5,862 6,331 8 Alta. 13,298 13,352 0 31,664 31,727 0 44,961 45,079 0 B.C. 3,827 3,626 -5 36,866 33,382 -9 40,694 37,008 -9 Canada (10,000+) 39,631 38,796 -2 197,084 196,866 0 236,715 235,662 0 Canada (All Areas) 45,318 44,358 -2 203,342 203,018 0 248,660 247,376 -1 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 134 107 -20 1,434 1,408 -2 1,568 1,515 -3 Barrie 185 216 17 424 860 103 609 1,076 77 Belleville - Quinte West 131 142 8 152 162 7 283 304 7 Brantford 223 171 -23 1,144 732 -36 1,367 903 -34 Calgary 5,867 5,794 -1 17,156 15,888 -7 23,023 21,682 -6 Chilliwack 120 127 6 826 834 1 946 961 2 Drummondville 225 215 -4 1,006 1,104 10 1,231 1,319 7 Edmonton 5,742 5,813 1 11,944 13,648 14 17,686 19,461 10 Fredericton 242 241 0 740 1,090 47 982 1,331 36 Greater/Grand Sudbury 86 74 -14 98 152 55 184 226 23 Guelph 32 25 -22 126 102 -19 158 127 -20 Halifax 712 629 -12 3,730 4,122 11 4,442 4,751 7 Hamilton 233 235 1 1,698 1,700 0 1,931 1,935 0 Kamloops 109 80 -27 1,878 1,104 -41 1,987 1,184 -40 Kelowna 208 189 -9 2,112 1,932 -9 2,320 2,121 -9 Kingston 181 147 -19 458 500 9 639 647 1 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 354 341 -4 4,688 4,708 0 5,042 5,049 0 Lethbridge 275 285 4 558 752 35 833 1,037 24 London 464 493 6 4,534 4,050 -11 4,998 4,543 -9 Moncton 297 265 -11 1,935 2,004 4 2,233 2,269 2 Montréal 1,245 1,226 -2 25,568 27,485 7 26,813 28,711 7 Nanaimo 104 136 31 800 918 15 904 1,054 17 Oshawa 436 289 -34 354 506 43 790 795 1 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,212 2,344 6 11,835 12,562 6 14,047 14,905 6 Gatineau 454 359 -21 3,030 3,050 1 3,485 3,409 -2 Ottawa 1,758 1,985 13 8,805 9,512 8 10,562 11,496 9 Peterborough 87 98 13 24 136 467 111 234 111 Québec 801 776 -3 7,702 9,144 19 8,503 9,920 17 Red Deer 111 132 19 396 402 2 507 534 5 Regina

490 456 -7 1,474 1,514 3 1,964 1,970 0 Saguenay 191 179 -6 1,108 1,114 1 1,299 1,293 0 St. Catharines-Niagara 467 387 -17 2,226 2,338 5 2,693 2,725 1 Saint John 239 204 -15 106 174 64 345 378 10 St. John's 544 533 -2 610 656 8 1,154 1,189 3 Saskatoon 1,374 1,397 2 2,452 2,858 17 3,826 4,255 11 Sherbrooke 287 309 8 2,042 2,204 8 2,329 2,513 8 Thunder Bay 95 92 -3 410 280 -32 505 372 -26 Toronto 2,559 2,618 2 24,296 22,500 -7 26,855 25,118 -6 Trois-Rivières 132 130 -2 1,076 1,068 -1 1,208 1,198 -1 Vancouver 2,028 1,935 -5 23,192 21,270 -8 25,220 23,205 -8 Victoria

306 287 -6 3,462 2,978 -14 3,768 3,265 -13 Windsor 319 349 9 616 634 3 935 983 5 Winnipeg 1,904 1,893 -1 5,518 6,098 11 7,422 7,991 8

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions.



Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over























January - July 2025 - 2026













Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province



















2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % N.L. 371 355 -4 212 389 83 583 744 28 P.E.I. 175 146 -17 635 787 24 810 933 15 N.S. 880 764 -13 4,522 2,863 -37 5,402 3,627 -33 N.B. 452 436 -4 2,394 2,089 -13 2,846 2,525 -11 Atlantic 1,878 1,701 -9 7,763 6,128 -21 9,641 7,829 -19 Que. 2,626 2,777 6 27,651 28,599 3 30,277 31,376 4 Ont. 5,340 5,221 -2 28,324 30,720 8 33,664 35,941 7 Man. 1,309 1,239 -5 2,189 3,543 62 3,498 4,782 37 Sask. 925 1,012 9 2,263 2,295 1 3,188 3,307 4 Alta. 9,237 7,499 -19 23,031 18,619 -19 32,268 26,118 -19 Prairies 11,471 9,750 -15 27,483 24,457 -11 38,954 34,207 -12 B.C. 2,229 2,053 -8 22,781 20,445 -10 25,010 22,498 -10 Canada 23,544 21,502 -9 114,002 110,349 -3 137,546 131,851 -4 Metropolitan Areas





































Abbotsford-Mission 99 61 -38 1,392 728 -48 1,491 789 -47 Barrie 92 129 40 472 436 -8 564 565 0 Belleville - Quinte West 89 77 -13 271 85 -69 360 162 -55 Brantford 188 128 -32 1,054 579 -45 1,242 707 -43 Calgary 4,129 3,266 -21 12,472 9,589 -23 16,601 12,855 -23 Chilliwack 71 70 -1 266 424 59 337 494 47 Drummondville 140 134 -4 568 603 6 708 737 4 Edmonton 4,103 3,256 -21 8,956 7,602 -15 13,059 10,858 -17 Fredericton 136 145 7 619 627 1 755 772 2 Greater/Grand Sudbury 53 41 -23 111 80 -28 164 121 -26 Guelph 16 11 -31 77 64 -17 93 75 -19 Halifax 443 362 -18 4,071 2,282 -44 4,514 2,644 -41 Hamilton 160 112 -30 1,658 1,002 -40 1,818 1,114 -39 Kamloops 57 64 12 300 950 ## 357 1,014 184 Kelowna 162 107 -34 1,849 1,151 -38 2,011 1,258 -37 Kingston 108 90 -17 730 261 -64 838 351 -58 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

208 215 3 1,409 2,505 78 1,617 2,720 68 Lethbridge 214 157 -27 198 382 93 412 539 31 London 282 273 -3 895 2,376 165 1,177 2,649 125 Moncton 134 107 -20 1,429 1,158 -19 1,563 1,265 -19 Montréal 751 734 -2 14,332 15,131 6 15,083 15,865 5 Nanaimo 49 69 41 169 466 176 218 535 145 Oshawa 188 154 -18 236 260 10 424 414 -2 Ottawa-Gatineau 947 1,211 28 6,938 6,684 -4 7,885 7,895 0 Gatineau 236 218 -8 1,335 1,658 24 1,571 1,876 19 Ottawa 711 993 40 5,603 5,026 -10 6,314 6,019 -5 Peterborough 41 48 17 17 68 ## 58 116 100 Québec 402 461 15 5,097 4,800 -6 5,499 5,261 -4 Red Deer 78 63 -19 219 207 -5 297 270 -9 Regina 198 246 24 811 776 -4 1,009 1,022 1 Saguenay 142 116 -18 251 624 149 393 740 88 St. Catharines-Niagara 261 256 -2 972 1,269 31 1,233 1,525 24 Saint John 113 113 - 160 95 -41 273 208 -24 St. John's 346 320 -8 205 351 71 551 671 22 Saskatoon 685 741 8 1,364 1,506 10 2,049 2,247 10 Sherbrooke 153 170 11 732 1,142 56 885 1,312 48 Thunder Bay 46 38 -17 63 220 ## 109 258 137 Toronto 1,724 1,355 -21 12,571 13,410 7 14,295 14,765 3 Trois-Rivières 102 78 -24 683 582 -15 785 660 -16 Vancouver 1,138 1,093 -4 14,741 13,238 -10 15,879 14,331 -10 Victoria 158 161 2 2,762 1,877 -32 2,920 2,038 -30 Windsor 188 186 -1 469 325 -31 657 511 -22 Winnipeg 1,178 1,073 -9 1,859 3,167 70 3,037 4,240 40 Total 19,772 17,491 -12 103,448 99,082 -4 123,220 116,573 -5

1 Data for 2024, 2025 and 2026 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



July 2025 July 2026 % July 2025 July 2026 % July 2025 July 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)















N.-L. 97 83 -14 33 46 39 130 129 -1 P.E.I. 51 35 -31 191 126 -34 242 161 -33 N.S. 189 136 -28 1,265 515 -59 1,454 651 -55 N.B. 127 123 -3 647 523 -19 774 646 -17 Atlantic 464 377 -19 2,136 1,210 -43 2,600 1,587 -39 Qc 545 449 -18 3,877 4,603 19 4,422 5,052 14 Ont. 928 1,111 20 5,368 3,530 -34 6,296 4,641 -26 Man. 243 174 -28 258 451 75 501 625 25 Sask. 136 167 23 261 325 25 397 492 24 Alta. 1,445 1,224 -15 2,921 2,817 -4 4,366 4,041 -7 Prairies 1,824 1,565 -14 3,440 3,593 4 5,264 5,158 -2 B.C. 355 308 -13 4,198 2,088 -50 4,553 2,396 -47 Canada (10,000+) 4,116 3,810 -7 19,019 15,024 -21 23,135 18,834 -19 Metropolitan Areas















Abbotsford-Mission 21 8 -62 198 11 -94 219 19 -91 Barrie 17 26 53 317 224 -29 334 250 -25 Belleville - Quinte West 21 22 5 87 9 -90 108 31 -71 Brantford 17 4 -76 0 7 ## 17 11 -35 Calgary 581 493 -15 1,308 1,011 -23 1,889 1,504 -20 Chilliwack 3 11 ## 16 11 -31 19 22 16 Drummondville 20 23 15 87 100 15 107 123 15 Edmonton 655 544 -17 1,536 1,630 6 2,191 2,174 -1 Fredericton 49 61 24 217 257 18 266 318 20 Greater/Grand Sudbury 27 14 -48 23 31 35 50 45 -10 Guelph 5 2 -60 42 1 -98 47 3 -94 Halifax 78 35 -55 1,115 417 -63 1,193 452 -62 Hamilton 33 26 -21 893 153 -83 926 179 -81 Kamloops 7 5 -29 174 11 -94 181 16 -91 Kelowna 27 20 -26 170 95 -44 197 115 -42 Kingston 22 22 - 15 32 113 37 54 46 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 56 63 13 330 161 -51 386 224 -42 Lethbridge 41 34 -17 8 103 ## 49 137 ## London 44 71 61 352 109 -69 396 180 -55 Moncton 27 19 -30 335 202 -40 362 221 -39 Montréal 134 118 -12 2,257 2,340 4 2,391 2,458 3 Nanaimo 2 10 ## 6 66 ## 8 76 ## Oshawa 41 20 -51 64 83 30 105 103 -2 Ottawa-Gatineau 171 243 42 1,295 981 -24 1,466 1,224 -17 Gatineau 82 22 -73 220 143 -35 302 165 -45 Ottawa 89 221 ## 1,075 838 -22 1,164 1,059 -9 Peterborough 13 16 23 14 56 ## 27 72 ## Québec 62 82 32 639 949 49 701 1,031 47 Red Deer 10 13 30 3 9 ## 13 22 69 Regina 28 40 43 42 39 -7 70 79 13 Saguenay 30 16 -47 42 70 67 72 86 19 St. Catharines-Niagara 56 35 -38 232 156 -33 288 191 -34 Saint John 32 24 -25 42 42 - 74 66 -11 St. John's 90 76 -16 33 46 39 123 122 -1 Saskatoon 103 120 17 219 280 28 322 400 24 Sherbrooke 33 37 12 40 121 ## 73 158 ## Thunder Bay 17 12 -29 26 15 -42 43 27 -37 Toronto 259 278 7 1,461 1,262 -14 1,720 1,540 -10 Trois-Rivières 14 14 - 51 44 -14 65 58 -11 Vancouver 194 168 -13 2,914 1,642 -44 3,108 1,810 -42 Victoria 32 20 -38 549 146 -73 581 166 -71 Windsor 38 45 18 204 17 -92 242 62 -74 Winnipeg 200 137 -32 196 408 108 396 545 38 Total 3,310 3,027 -9 17,552 13,347 -24 20,862 16,374 -22

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.









Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey









## not calculable / extreme value















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]