Canada announces funding for seniors' homes in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, AB, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, announced federal funding of $19 million for 48 new homes for seniors in Wildwood. Located at 54325 Range Road 92, residents will have living services including meals, laundry, housekeeping, recreational and wellness programs.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home and the support they need to participate fully in their community. By working with the City of Lethbridge and local partners, we are helping strengthen programs that respond to real community needs, support people facing housing challenges, and make public spaces safer, more welcoming, and more vibrant for everyone." – the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development

Our seniors are the bedrock of Alberta, and it is our duty to ensure their golden years are met with the highest standard of care. This project in Wildwood represents a bold step forward in modernizing senior housing, blending essential services with a true sense of belonging. Through the strength of our partnerships, we are building a legacy of support that honours those who paved the way for us." – Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Housing

"Rural Alberta is not one community -- it's dozens of unique places, each with its own identity. Wildwood and the East Yellowhead region have a proud, tight-knit character, and the seniors here deserve to age in the place they call home. The Evergreens Foundation exists to make that possible -- bringing the right housing and supports to each community, so no senior has to leave their hamlet to find a place to belong. We are proud to have brought Yellowhead County, the Province, and the federal government to the same table -- stacking every available tool to make this happen for Wildwood." – Kristen Chambers, Chief Administrative Officer, The Evergreens Foundation

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for Wildwood Seniors Lodge is as follows: $19 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund $6 million from the Government of Alberta's Seniors Lodge Modernisation Program as well as ongoing operational funding Yellowhead County donated the land for the project $14 million from the Evergreens Foundation



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]